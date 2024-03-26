Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Voltalia Aktie [Valor: 24791934 / ISIN: FR0011995588]
Voltalia consensus as of march 26, 2024

Voltalia
6.40 EUR -0.78%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Voltalia consensus as of march 26, 2024

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, publishes the consensus of equity analysts, as of March 26, 2024.

in millions of euros2023
(average)		2024
(average)		2024
(maximum)		2024
(minimum)		2024
(median)		 Contributions
Turnover500546610421556 6
of which Energy sales305387423336382 5
of which Services et corporate545370563195341 5
eliminations-349-210-77-379-162 5
EBITDA238255264245255 6
of which Energy sales193235243227235 5
of which Services et corporate442035120 5
Depreciations and provisions-114-129-114-136-129 5
EBIT124126145115126 5
Financial result-69-92-84-98-92 5
Taxes-21-16-7-30-16 5
Net income3117211117 5
Minority Interests104-30 5
Net income (group share)3221371019 6
        
        
Capex557584814249584 5
Free Cash Flow-226-32793-547-327 4
Gross debt1,3301,5432,3131,6711,543 4
Cash and equivalents6966829800682 2
Net debt1,3351,7261,9541,3341,726 6
        
Capacity in operation and in construction (in MW)2,8503,1953,3463,0443,195 2
ow in operation (in MW)2,3652,6262,7712,4772,626 6
ow in construction (in MW)480695823567695 2

Note: The consensus is calculated by Voltalia, based on estimates made by equity analysts who cover Voltalia as of March 26, 2024. The estimates mentioned regarding the projected performance of Voltalia represent only opinions and do not represent forecasts or predictions of Voltalia or its management. By publishing this consensus, Voltalia does not endorse this information, conclusions or recommendations.

Next on the agenda: FY 2023 Results, on April 2nd, 2024 (before market opening)


 

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of 2.8?GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 16.1 GW. 

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.  

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has more than 1,850 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA). The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

Investor relations
Email: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

Seitosei Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
Email: jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

Attachment


