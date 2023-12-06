Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'002 0.3%  SPI 14'374 0.3%  Dow 36'168 0.1%  DAX 16'656 0.8%  Euro 0.9429 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'483 0.7%  Gold 2'029 0.5%  Bitcoin 38'520 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8739 -0.1%  Öl 75 -3.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Kuros32581411Holcim1221405ABB1222171ams24924656Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343
Top News
Tom Lee erwartet nach starken Schwankungen neue Rekordstände an den Aktienmärkten zum Jahresende
NVIDIA als Renditestar? Diese beiden KI-Aktien haben noch besser performt
Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen mittags zu
Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Zuschläge
Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich am Mittwochmittag fester
Suche...
0% Kommission
Voltalia Aktie [Valor: 24791934 / ISIN: FR0011995588]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.12.2023 18:30:00

Voltalia acquires a 60 megawatt solar plant

finanzen.net zero Voltalia-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Voltalia
9.16 EUR -4.18%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Voltalia acquires a 60 megawatt solar plant

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces the acquisition of a 55% stake in the 60-megawatt Mosselbanken solar plant in the Netherlands.

Located in Zeeland, the most southwestern province of the Netherlands, the Mosselbanken solar plant is located in the industrial port of Terneuzen. The plant revenues benefit from a Power purchase agreement (PPA) of 15 years.

Voltalia has been active since 2019 in the Netherlands as a service provider, with the development, construction, operation, maintenance and management of solar plants for third-party clients, directly and through Greensolver, its subsidiary specialised in renewable power plant management services. The Dutch market offers significant potential for Voltalia, not only in energy production but also in providing services across the entire renewable energy value chain. The group currently has offices in Amsterdam and Groningen, employing a total of around 10 permanent employees, and more temporary or seconded employees when servicing clients who build solar plants.

"This is the first time we will generate power in the Netherlands, strengthening our position as service provider in the fast-growing Dutch renewable energy market. The Mosselbanken solar plant helps to avoid 17,000 tons of CO2 annually", says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: Turnover Q4 2023, on January 31, 2024 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of 2.7?GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 16.1 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has more than 1,500 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.
Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations
Email: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 		Seitosei Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Julia
Email: jjulia@actifin.fr T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Voltalia SA Provient regroupement

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Voltalia SA Provient regroupement

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15:54 Ausblick 2024: Zinsfantasien und Innovationen bestimmen die Richtung
15:51 Bitcoin Kurs steigt über 44.000-Dollar-Marke – ETF-Hoffnungen als Kurstreiber
11:56 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:24 Marktüberblick: Lanxess-Aktie gesucht
08:53 SMI nimmt Abwärtstrend ins Visier
05.12.23 Julius Bär: 9.80% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Vonovia SE
05.12.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Roche, Sika, Swiss Life
05.12.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'487.09 18.08 RSSM1U
Short 11'681.44 13.70 JASSMU
Short 12'122.84 8.82 SSMDQU
SMI-Kurs: 11'001.62 06.12.2023 17:30:12
Long 10'550.47 18.69 SSQMKU
Long 10'332.59 13.78 SSOMMU
Long 9'891.38 8.89 BDSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BAT-Aktie sackt ab: British American Tobacco muss Wertberichtigungen in Milliardenhöhe vornehmen - Ausblick bekräftigt
Roche-Aktie abermals höher: Roche verbessert mit Inavolisib-Kombination Überleben bei Krebspatienten
Analyst traut dem Bitcoin noch 2023 Sprung auf 45'000 US-Dollar zu
dormakaba-Aktie deutlich tiefer: dormakaba bekommt nach Rücktritt von Jim-Heng Lee neuen CEO
Julius Bär: Roche ist SMI-Verlierer des Börsenjahrs 2023
Merck-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Mercks Hoffnungsträger Evobrutinib verfehlt Ziele in Phase-III-Tests
UBS-Aktie unter Druck: UBS führt CS-Sponsoring des SFV bis mindestens 2028 weiter - CS setzt wieder Ombudsmann zu Nazi-Untersuchungen ein
NIO rutscht tiefer in die roten Zahlen - NIO-Aktie dennoch höher
Clariant-Aktie unbewegt: Bioethanol-Produktionsanlage in Rumänien wird geschlossen
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Apple-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Apple von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit