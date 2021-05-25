SMI 11’306 0.7%  SPI 14’562 0.8%  Dow 34’312 -0.2%  DAX 15’465 0.2%  Euro 1.0970 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’036 0.0%  Gold 1’899 1.0%  Bitcoin 33’683 -2.8%  Dollar 0.8951 -0.2%  Öl 68.5 0.1% 

25.05.2021 23:06:00

Volos Launches Nasdaq-100 Index Options Strategy Platform For Institutional Investors

BOSTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volos announced today it has launched NDX Connect, a first of its kind Nasdaq-100 index options strategy platform for institutional investors. The platform, created in partnership with Nasdaq, provides investors with access to investable Nasdaq-100 (NDX) options strategies for use in trading, investment management, or in the creation of new indexed products. Through the platform, investors can easily analyze, test, and implement options strategies based on their desired exposure to a particular strategy.

"We are addressing a
growing investor need for control, data, and transparency into systematic
options strategies." – Dan Corcoran, CEO of Volos

"The Nasdaq-100 is an ideal index for income generation, downside protection, and absolute return options strategies and, impressively, has outperformed the S&P 500 in 11 of the past 12 years," said Dan Corcoran, founder and CEO of Volos. "By launching NDX Connect, we are addressing a growing investor need for control, data, and transparency into systematic options strategies."

"As the Nasdaq-100 has garnered increased institutional interest, investors have sought opportunities to test innovative index options strategies in a transparent, cost-effective way," said Greg Ferrari, Vice President and Head of U.S. Options for Nasdaq. "We are pleased to partner with Volos as they launch NDX Connect to equip institutional investors with innovative new tools to access and analyze the performance of the Nasdaq-100 as they build and evolve their options investment strategies."

To learn more about NDX Connect please contact ndxconnect@volossoftware.com.

About Volos
Volos provides financial Indexes and technology for institutional investors. We specialize in indexes for options and derivatives strategies, providing transparency to this traditionally opaque asset class. For more information about Volos, visit www.volossoftware.com.

Volos provides financial indexes and technology for institutional investors. We specialize in indexes for options and derivatives strategies, providing transparency to this traditionally opaque asset class.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volos-launches-nasdaq-100-index-options-strategy-platform-for-institutional-investors-301299289.html

SOURCE Volos Portfolio Solutions

﻿

Inside

Zum Start in die Pfingstwoche hat auch der SMI ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht. Welche Daten und welche Aktien den Leitindex bewegen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

