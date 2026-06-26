Volkswagen Reportedly Considers Four Plant Closures, Up To 100,000 Job Cuts

(RTTNews) - Volkswagen AG (VOW.BE, VLKAF.PK, VKW.L, VOW.DE) is reportedly considering closing four assembly plants in Germany and increasing planned workforce reductions to as many as 100,000 jobs.

The proposed overhaul, which is expected to be discussed at a July 9 supervisory board meeting, would reportedly include the closure of plants in Hanover, Zwickau, Emden, and Audi's Neckarsulm facility, putting more than 45,000 jobs at risk. The move would come in addition to the 50,000 job cuts already announced through 2030.

The reported measures also include a 15% reduction in investment over the next five years and a potential spin-off of Volkswagen's core passenger car brand and auto parts business.