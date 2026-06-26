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26.06.2026 18:41:24
Volkswagen Reportedly Considers Four Plant Closures, Up To 100,000 Job Cuts
(RTTNews) - Volkswagen AG (VOW.BE, VLKAF.PK, VKW.L, VOW.DE) is reportedly considering closing four assembly plants in Germany and increasing planned workforce reductions to as many as 100,000 jobs.
The proposed overhaul, which is expected to be discussed at a July 9 supervisory board meeting, would reportedly include the closure of plants in Hanover, Zwickau, Emden, and Audi's Neckarsulm facility, putting more than 45,000 jobs at risk. The move would come in addition to the 50,000 job cuts already announced through 2030.
The reported measures also include a 15% reduction in investment over the next five years and a potential spin-off of Volkswagen's core passenger car brand and auto parts business.
Trading Signals: Nike: In der Abseitsfalle
Kommende Woche präsentiert der weltgrösste Sportartikelkonzern Quartals- und Jahreszahlen. Zwar sprechen die Erfolge der von Nike an der Fussball-WM ausgestatteten Mannschaften dafür, dass der Branchenriese optimistische Töne anschlägt. Der Dow Jones Titel droht dennoch nach unten auszubrechen.Weiterlesen!
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet & STMicroelectronics mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
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✅ Howmet Aerospace
✅ STMicroelectronics
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Börse aktuell - Live TickerApple und OpenAI belasten das Sentiment: SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag abwärts. Auch in Deutschland prägten Verluste das Bild. An den Märkten in Asien kam es zu einem Ausverkauf.