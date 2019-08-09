09.08.2019 23:45:00

Volkswagen Offers Purchase Bonus to Support Classrooms Across America

WOODBRIDGE, Va., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car shoppers near the Washington D.C. area are encouraged to take advantage of the Volkswagen Drive Bigger Event this month at Karen Radley Volkswagen. For the first time, Volkswagen has partnered with DonorsChoose.org to donate to schools across the nation in support of the upcoming school year. DonorsChoose.org is a charitable organization in which teachers can request school supplies for students. To learn about DonorsChoose.org, interested shoppers should visit the charity's website at http://www.donorschoose.org.

On select models, customers can receive a purchase bonus totaling $1,000. The models eligible are the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta, Tiguan and Atlas SE. These models must be purchased new to qualify. This offer will not be valid for any other Volkswagen models. At purchase, the bonus will be applied to the MSRP and cannot be redeemed for cash. The offer cannot be combined with Fleet Programs. Buyers would then receive a donation card for DonorsChoose.org. There, the buyer can select the classroom project to put the donation towards. To learn more about the impact of the Volkswagen Drive Bigger Event, visit its campaign page at DonorsChoose.org.

Customers should hurry, as the Volkswagen Drive Bigger Event will continue until August 30. Donation cards expire on September 30, so buyers are encouraged to apply the funds on DonorsChoose.org before this expiration date.

Anyone with questions regarding the Volkswagen Drive Bigger Event are encouraged to directly contact the Karen Radley Volkswagen team. Karen Radley Volkswagen is in Woodbridge, Virginia, on 14700 Jefferson Davis Highway. The number for the sales team is 833-252-2883 and the website for the dealership is http://www.karenradleyvw.com.

 

SOURCE Karen Radley Volkswagen

