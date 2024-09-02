Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
02.09.2024 23:18:19

Volkswagen Considering Closure Of German Plants To Cut Costs

(RTTNews) - German auto giant Volkswagen Monday warned that it is considering closing two factories in the country, to curb costs.

The Wolfsburg-based manufacturer informed its works council, which represents employees, that it was looking to close "at least one larger vehicle manufacturing plant and one component factory in Germany" to save billions of euros in expenses.

Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume stated in a written statement, "The European automotive industry is facing a very demanding and serious situation. The economic environment has become even more challenging, and new competitors are entering the European market. Additionally, Germany, as a manufacturing hub, is falling further behind in terms of competitiveness."

Volkswagen indicated that its various brands would require a "comprehensive restructuring." The company added that the current situation has escalated to the point where plant closures at vehicle production and component sites can no longer be ruled out.

VW brand CEO Thomas Schafer reinforced this by saying, "The situation is extremely tense and cannot be resolved through simple cost-cutting measures. Therefore, we intend to start discussions with employee representatives as soon as possible to explore options for sustainably restructuring the brand."

«𝗥𝗼𝗵𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗺ä𝗿𝗸𝘁𝗲 𝗶𝗺 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗼𝘀» – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss TV – Live On Stage mit Torsten Dennin

Im heutigen Video geht es um das Thema Rohstoffe. Wie kann man als Privatanleger in Rohstoffe investieren? Welche Rohstoffe sind spannend und welche weiteren Bereiche für das Thema Rohstoffe interessant sind, erfahren Sie im heutigen Interview mit Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin von der Asset Management Switzerland AG und Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

«𝗥𝗼𝗵𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗺ä𝗿𝗸𝘁𝗲 𝗶𝗺 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗼𝘀» – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss TV – Live On Stage mit Torsten Dennin

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’966.05 19.29 UTBSOU
Short 13’207.80 13.98 UUGBSU
Short 13’700.77 8.95 S2S3YU
SMI-Kurs: 12’451.48 02.09.2024 17:31:04
Long 11’924.48 19.29 U7RSJU
Long 11’676.58 13.98 UCES9U
Long 11’164.43 8.89 SSXMLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

