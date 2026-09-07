|
07.09.2026 13:49:33
Volkswagen Agrees To Sell Osnabrück Site To Aurelius, Lower Saxony
(RTTNews) - Volkswagen AG (VOW3.DE, VWAGY), on Monday, agreed with the State of Lower Saxony and Aurelius Capital on key terms for the potential sale of Volkswagen Osnabrück GmbH.
The company plans to phase out vehicle production at Osnabrück in summer 2027.
The company said that Aurelius would become the majority owner, while Lower Saxony would also take a stake.
The site is planned to become a competence center for security and defense solutions.
Aurelius and Lower Saxony, together with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, are planning an initial project to manufacture systems and components for air defense systems for Germany and Europe.
The company will support the transition by contributing industrial expertise, development and production capabilities, and existing infrastructure.
The transaction remains subject to final agreements, corporate approvals and regulatory reviews.
Volkswagen AG is currently trading 0.31% lesser at EUR 81.50 on the XETRA.
Trading Signals: Komax: Ein besonderer Monat
Der Maschinenbauer hat im August starke Zahlen vorgelegt und einen neuen CEO gefunden. An der Börse gönnt sich Komax nach einer geschichtsträchtigen Rallye eine Pause – schon bald könnte der nächste Schub nach oben anstehen.Weiterlesen!
Euronext SEI Investments & Ameriprise Financial: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Euronext
NEU✅ SEI Investments
NEU✅ Ameriprise Financial
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Swiss Life
❌ BNP Paribas
❌ Iberdrola
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside ETF
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI mit deutlichen Verlusten -- DAX im Minus - 26'000-Punkte-Marke im Blick -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart klar schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt ebenfalls nach. Am Montag fanden die Börsen in Asien keine gemeinsame Richtung.