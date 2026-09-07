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Plus500 Depot
07.09.2026 13:49:33

Volkswagen Agrees To Sell Osnabrück Site To Aurelius, Lower Saxony

(RTTNews) - Volkswagen AG (VOW3.DE, VWAGY), on Monday, agreed with the State of Lower Saxony and Aurelius Capital on key terms for the potential sale of Volkswagen Osnabrück GmbH.

The company plans to phase out vehicle production at Osnabrück in summer 2027.

The company said that Aurelius would become the majority owner, while Lower Saxony would also take a stake.

The site is planned to become a competence center for security and defense solutions.

Aurelius and Lower Saxony, together with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, are planning an initial project to manufacture systems and components for air defense systems for Germany and Europe.

The company will support the transition by contributing industrial expertise, development and production capabilities, and existing infrastructure.

The transaction remains subject to final agreements, corporate approvals and regulatory reviews.

Volkswagen AG is currently trading 0.31% lesser at EUR 81.50 on the XETRA.

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Trading Signals: Komax: Ein besonderer Monat

Der Maschinenbauer hat im August starke Zahlen vorgelegt und einen neuen CEO gefunden. An der Börse gönnt sich Komax nach einer geschichtsträchtigen Rallye eine Pause – schon bald könnte der nächste Schub nach oben anstehen.

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Euronext SEI Investments & Ameriprise Financial: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Euronext
NEU✅ SEI Investments
NEU✅ Ameriprise Financial

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Swiss Life
❌ BNP Paribas
❌ Iberdrola

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Euronext SEI Investments & Ameriprise Financial: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? – BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

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04.09.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Broadcom, Intel, Micron Technology
04.09.26 Euronext SEI Investments & Ameriprise Financial: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? – BX Morningcall
03.09.26 Julius Bär: 15.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf COSMO N.V.
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’797.79 19.99 S4BDQU
Short 15’105.55 13.98 S0BE8U
Short 15’678.30 8.94 S7BYUU
SMI-Kurs: 14’297.58 07.09.2026 13:36:34
Long 13’628.91 19.45 SQBLOU
Long 13’318.33 13.71 SXBKNU
Long 12’737.78 8.86 SYTBRU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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