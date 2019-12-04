04.12.2019 00:31:00

Volaris Reports November 2019 Traffic Results: 16% Passenger Growth and 89% Load Factor

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, reported November2019 and preliminary year to date traffic results.

In November 2019, capacity measured by ASMs (Available Seat Miles) increased by 16.1% vs the same period of last year, with the demand measured by RPMs (Revenue Passenger Miles) showing an increase of 16.9%. Volaris carried 1.9Mpassengers in total (15.7% increase vs the same period of last year), with a load factor increase of 0.6 pp vs the same period of last year, for a total of 88.9%.

Volaris' President and Chief Executive Officer, Enrique Beltranena, commented on the traffic results for November: "The significant healthy capacity growth during the month is underpinned by solid passenger demand in domestic and international markets."

The following table summarizes Volaris' traffic results for the month and year to date.


November
2019

November
2018

Variance

November

YTD 2019

November

 YTD 2018

Variance

RPMs (in millions, scheduled & charter)







Domestic

1,289

1,126

14.5%

13,540

11,472

18.0%

International

524

424

23.3%

5,545

4,591

20.8%

Total

1,813

1,550

16.9%

19,085

16,063

18.8%

ASMs (in millions, scheduled & charter)







Domestic

1,414

1,228

15.1%

15,402

13,175

16.9%

International

625

528

18.3%

6,889

5,870

17.4%

Total

2,039

1,756

16.1%

22,291

19,045

17.0%

Load Factor (in %, scheduled)







Domestic

91.2%

91.7%

   (0.5) pp

87.9%

87.1%

0.8 pp

International

83.7%

80.3%

 3.4 pp

80.6%

78.3%

2.3 pp

Total

88.9%

88.3%

  0.6 pp

85.6%

84.4%

1.2 pp

Passengers (in thousands, scheduled &
charter)







Domestic

1,525

1,336

14.1%

16,117

13,444

19.9%

International

371

302

23.0%

3,888

3,213

21.0%

Total

1,896

1,638

15.7%

20,005

16,657

20.1%

The information included in this report has not been audited and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will be an indicator of a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:
*("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 189 and its fleet from four to 82 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 385 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America with one of the youngest fleet in The Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business people and leisure travelers in Mexico and in selected destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for ten consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volaris-reports-november-2019-traffic-results-16-passenger-growth-and-89-load-factor-300968726.html

SOURCE Volaris

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

03.12.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
03.12.19
Gold vielfältig unterstützt
03.12.19
Vontobel: derimail - Prämie beziehen statt Prämie bezahlen
03.12.19
Die Stimmung kippt
02.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
02.12.19
SMI im Plus – Schmolz + Bickenbach im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
02.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
SMI im Plus – Schmolz + Bickenbach im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Prognosen für 2019: Diese Experten hatten im Rückblick recht
S+B-Aktie hebt ab: SIX nimmt Handel mit Schmolz + Bickenbach nach GV wieder auf
SMI schliesst nach Rekordhoch klar im Minus -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- DAX fällt letztlich unter 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit Aufschlägen
SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- US-Börsen verlieren -- DAX wieder unter 13'000er Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Hank Paulson: Zwangsdelisting chinesischer Unternehmen von US-Börsen hätte weitreichende Folgen
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktionäre kreuzen im Vorfeld der GV medial die Klingen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
ams-Aktie steigt: ams verfügt über gut 27 Prozent der OSRAM-Aktien
Tesla rückt erneut ins Visier der US-Börsenaufsicht SEC
November 2019: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- US-Börsen verlieren -- DAX wieder unter 13'000er Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Die unwägbare US-Handelspolitik belastete die Wall Street. Der heimische Aktienmarkt ist am Dienstag erneut deutlich abgesackt. Der DAX erholte sich etwas vom Schreck nach den jüngsten Trump-Äusserungen. Zudem ging es an den Märkten in Fernost überwiegend abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;