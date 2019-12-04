Volaris Reports November 2019 Traffic Results: 16% Passenger Growth and 89% Load Factor

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, reported November2019 and preliminary year to date traffic results.

In November 2019, capacity measured by ASMs (Available Seat Miles) increased by 16.1% vs the same period of last year, with the demand measured by RPMs (Revenue Passenger Miles) showing an increase of 16.9%. Volaris carried 1.9Mpassengers in total (15.7% increase vs the same period of last year), with a load factor increase of 0.6 pp vs the same period of last year, for a total of 88.9%.

Volaris' President and Chief Executive Officer, Enrique Beltranena, commented on the traffic results for November: "The significant healthy capacity growth during the month is underpinned by solid passenger demand in domestic and international markets."

Domestic 1,289 1,126 14.5% 13,540 11,472 18.0% International 524 424 23.3% 5,545 4,591 20.8% Total 1,813 1,550 16.9% 19,085 16,063 18.8% ASMs (in millions, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,414 1,228 15.1% 15,402 13,175 16.9% International 625 528 18.3% 6,889 5,870 17.4% Total 2,039 1,756 16.1% 22,291 19,045 17.0% Load Factor (in %, scheduled)











Domestic 91.2% 91.7% (0.5) pp 87.9% 87.1% 0.8 pp International 83.7% 80.3% 3.4 pp 80.6% 78.3% 2.3 pp Total 88.9% 88.3% 0.6 pp 85.6% 84.4% 1.2 pp Passengers (in thousands, scheduled &

Domestic 1,525 1,336 14.1% 16,117 13,444 19.9% International 371 302 23.0% 3,888 3,213 21.0% Total 1,896 1,638 15.7% 20,005 16,657 20.1%

The information included in this report has not been audited and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will be an indicator of a similar performance in the future.

*("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 189 and its fleet from four to 82 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 385 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America with one of the youngest fleet in The Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business people and leisure travelers in Mexico and in selected destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for ten consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com.

