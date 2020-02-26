Volaris Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results: 20.2% Operating Margin, up 10.4 percentage points and 7.2% TRASM Increase year over year

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, today announces its financial results for the fourth quarter 2019.

The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Total operating revenues were Ps.9,729 million for the fourth quarter, an increase of 23.0% year over year.

Total ancillary revenues were Ps.3,195 million for the fourth quarter, an increase of 25.8% year over year. Total ancillary revenues per passenger for the fourth quarter reached Ps.557, an increase of 8.8% year over year. Total ancillary revenues represented 32.8% of total operating revenues for the fourth quarter 2019, increasing 0.7 percentage points with respect to the same period of last year.

Total operating revenues per available seat mile (TRASM) were Ps.155. 0 cents for the fourth quarter, an increase of 7.2% year over year.

for the fourth quarter, an increase of 7.2% year over year. Operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM) were Ps.123. 5 cents for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 5.3% year over year; with an average economic fuel cost per gallon of Ps.45.8 for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 6.8% year over year.

for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 5.3% year over year; with an average economic fuel cost per gallon of Ps.45.8 for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 6.8% year over year. Operating expenses per available seat mile excluding fuel, (CASM ex fuel) reached Ps.76. 0 cents for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 2.1% year over year.

for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 2.1% year over year. Operating income was Ps.1,967 million for the fourth quarter, a significant increase compared with the operating income of Ps.776 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin for the fourth quarter was 20.2%, an improvement in margin of 10.4 percentage points year over year.

Net income was Ps.1,287 million (Ps.1.27 per share / U.S. $0.68 per ADS), for a net margin of 13.2% for the fourth quarter.

per ADS), for a net margin of 13.2% for the fourth quarter. At the close of the fourth quarter, the Mexican peso appreciated 4.0% against the U.S. dollar with respect to the exchange rate at the close of the previous quarter (Ps.19.64 per U.S. dollar). The Company booked a foreign exchange gain of Ps.456 million derived from our U.S. dollar net monetary liability position, mainly as result of the adoption of IFRS16.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the net cash flow generated by operating activities were Ps.2,228 million. The net cash flow used in investing activities reached Ps.823 million. The net cash flow used in financing activities were Ps.960 million, which included Ps.1,713 million of aircraft rental payments. The negative net foreign exchange difference was Ps.275 million, thus having a net increase of cash and cash equivalents in the fourth quarter of Ps.170 million. As of December 31, 2019 , cash and cash equivalents were Ps.7,980 million.

Stable Macroeconomics and Domestic Consumer Demand, with Peso Appreciation and Fuel Price Reduction

Stable macroeconomics and domestic consumer demand: The macroeconomic indicators in Mexico were stable, increasing during the months of October and November in same store sales [1] 3.9% year over year. During the fourth quarter remittances [2] increased 1.5% year over year, and the Mexican Consumer Confidence Balance Indicator (BCC) [3] increased 2.0% year over year.

The macroeconomic indicators in were stable, increasing during the months of October and November in same store sales 3.9% year over year. During the fourth quarter remittances increased 1.5% year over year, and the Mexican Consumer Confidence Balance Indicator (BCC) increased 2.0% year over year. Air traffic volume increase: The Mexican Federal Civil Aviation Agency reported an overall passenger volume growth for Mexican carriers during the fourth quarter of 2019 of 7.6% year over year. The domestic overall passenger volume increased 8.1%, while the international overall passenger volume increased 4.2%.

The Mexican Federal Civil Aviation Agency reported an overall passenger volume growth for Mexican carriers during the fourth quarter of 2019 of 7.6% year over year. The domestic overall passenger volume increased 8.1%, while the international overall passenger volume increased 4.2%. Peso appreciation: The Mexican peso appreciated 2.8% against the U.S. dollar year over year, from an average exchange rate of Ps.19.83 per U.S. dollar in the fourth quarter of 2018 to Ps.19.28 per U.S. dollar during the fourth quarter of 2019. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, the Mexican peso appreciated 4.3% with respect to the exchange rate at the end of the same period of the last year. The Company booked a foreign exchange gain of Ps.456 million derived from our U.S. dollar net monetary liability position, mainly as result of the adoption of IFRS16.

The Mexican peso appreciated 2.8% against the U.S. dollar year over year, from an average exchange rate of Ps.19.83 per U.S. dollar in the fourth quarter of 2018 to Ps.19.28 per U.S. dollar during the fourth quarter of 2019. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, the Mexican peso appreciated 4.3% with respect to the exchange rate at the end of the same period of the last year. The Company booked a foreign exchange gain of Ps.456 million derived from our U.S. dollar net monetary liability position, mainly as result of the adoption of IFRS16. Fuel price reduction: The average economic fuel cost per gallon decreased 6.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019, year over year, reaching Ps.45.8 per gallon (U.S. $2.4 ).

Passenger Traffic Stimulation, Further Ancillary Revenue Expansion, and Positive TRASM Growth

Passenger traffic stimulation: Volaris booked 5.7 million passengers in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 15.6% year over year. Volaris traffic (measured in terms of revenue passenger miles, or RPMs) increased 16.7% year over year. System load factor during the fourth quarter increased 1.1 percentage points year over year, reaching 87.6%.

Volaris booked 5.7 million passengers in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 15.6% year over year. Volaris traffic (measured in terms of revenue passenger miles, or RPMs) increased 16.7% year over year. System load factor during the fourth quarter increased 1.1 percentage points year over year, reaching 87.6%. Total ancillary revenue growth: For the fourth quarter of 2019, total ancillary revenue increased 25.8% year over year. Total ancillary revenue per passenger in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 8.8% year over year. The total ancillary revenue generation continues to grow with new and mature products, appealing to customers' needs, representing 32.8% of total operating revenue of the fourth quarter, an increase of 0.7 percentage points year over year.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, total ancillary revenue increased 25.8% year over year. Total ancillary revenue per passenger in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 8.8% year over year. The total ancillary revenue generation continues to grow with new and mature products, appealing to customers' needs, representing 32.8% of total operating revenue of the fourth quarter, an increase of 0.7 percentage points year over year. Positive TRASM growth: For the fourth quarter of 2019, TRASM increased 7.2% year over year. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the total capacity, in terms of ASMs, increased 15.1% year over year.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, TRASM increased 7.2% year over year. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the total capacity, in terms of ASMs, increased 15.1% year over year. New routes: During the fourth quarter of 2019, Volaris began operations in four new domestic routes and one new international route. In the domestic market:1) Monterrey, Nuevo Leon to Oaxaca , Oaxaca ; 2) Monterrey, Nuevo Leon to Los Cabos, Baja California ; 3) Tijuana, Baja California to Tapachula, Chiapas ; and 4) Mazatlan, Sinaloa to Monterrey, Nuevo Leon . On the international market: Leon, Guanajuato to Fresno , California. Additionally, Volaris launched for sale five international routes: 1) Leon, Guanajuato to Dallas Texas ; 2) Leon, Guanajuato to Las Vegas, Nevada ; 3) Leon Guanajuato to Chicago, Illinois ; 4) Zacatecas , Zacatecas to Dallas, Texas ; and 5) Cancun, Quintana Roo to Los Angeles California .

Total Unit Cost Reduction, with Peso Appreciation and Fuel Price Reduction

CASM and CASM ex fuel in the fourth quarter of 2019 reached Ps.123.5 (U.S. $6.40 cents ) and Ps.76. 0 cents (U.S. $3.94 ), respectively. This represented a decrease of 5.3% and 2.1%, respectively, year over year; mainly driven by cost control discipline, the average exchange rate appreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar of 2.8%, and the average economic fuel cost per gallon decreased 6.8%.

Young and Fuel-Efficient Consumption Fleet

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company incorporated two aircraft (one A320 neo and one A321 neo) to its fleet. As of December 31, 2019 , Volaris' fleet was composed of 82 aircraft (8 A319s, 58 A320s and 16 A321s), with an average age of 5.0 years. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, Volaris' fleet had an average of 186 seats per aircraft, 77% of our aircraft were sharklet-equipped, and 28% were NEO.

Solid Balance Sheet and Good Liquidity

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the net cash flow generated by operating activities were Ps.2,228 million. The net cash flow used in investing activities reached Ps.823 million. The net cash flow used in financing activities were Ps.960 million, which included Ps.1,713 million of aircraft rental payments. The negative net foreign exchange difference was Ps.275 million, thus having a net increase of cash and cash equivalents in the fourth quarter of Ps.170 million. As of December 31, 2019 , cash and cash equivalents were Ps.7,980 million, representing 23.0% of last twelve months of the operating revenue. Volaris registered a negative net debt (or a positive net cash position) of Ps.3,004 million (excluding lease liability recognized under the IFRS16 adoption) and total equity of Ps.5,450 million.

Transition to IFRS 16

The Company adopted IFRS 16 as of January 1, 2019 , using the full retrospective method. The cumulative effect of adopting IFRS 16 has been recognized as an adjustment to the opening balance as of January 1, 2017 as an increase in assets and liabilities and an adjustment in the retained earnings.

The unaudited figures of this adoption are presented as follows:

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position





As of January 1st,

2017

As of

December 31,

2017

As of

December 31,

2018 Assets











Property, plant and equipment

(Right-of-use-assets) Ps. 23,713,036 Ps. 25,084,329 Ps. 31,994,579 Deferred income tax

2,999,021

2,603,243

2,718,850 Prepaid expenses

( 266,959)

-

-













Liabilities











Lease liabilities Ps. 32,711,793 Ps. 32,523,704 Ps. 39,565,146 Other liabilities

929,431

1,159,594

1,400,371 Deferred income tax

20,564

23,548

27,568













Equity











Retained Earnings Ps. 7,216,690 Ps. 6,019,274 Ps. 6,279,656

Consolidated Statements of Operations





For the year ended

December 31,

2017

For the year ended

December 31,

2018









Depreciation expense Ps. 3,526,128 Ps. 4,128,328 Operating lease expense

(4,807,379)

(5,543,655) Operating income

(1,281,251)

(1,415,327) Financial costs

1,428,924

1,755,978 Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(1,476,890)

31,315 Income tax expense (benefit)

392,795

(111,587) Net (income) loss Ps. (936,422) Ps. 260,379

This quarterly earnings release includes supplemental information for comparable purposes, with the recast and unaudited adjusted 2018 figures, including the IFRS 16 adoption effects describe above. These figures were derived from unaudited financial statements included in the quarterly reports on Form 6-K reported during the year ended as of December 31 , 2018.

, 2018. Starting on March 25 th and during 2019, the Company established hedges on its USD denominated revenues, through a non-derivative financial instrument, using the lease liabilities denominated in USD as a hedge instrument. These hedging's relationships were designated as a cash flow hedge of forecasted revenues to mitigate the volatility of the foreign exchange variation arising from the revaluation of its lease liabilities. During 2019, the impacts of these hedges for the fourth quarter and year to date were Ps.33 million and Ps.73 million, respectively, which has been presented as part of the total operating revenue.

and during 2019, the Company established hedges on its USD denominated revenues, through a non-derivative financial instrument, using the lease liabilities denominated in USD as a hedge instrument. These hedging's relationships were designated as a cash flow hedge of forecasted revenues to mitigate the volatility of the foreign exchange variation arising from the revaluation of its lease liabilities. During 2019, the impacts of these hedges for the fourth quarter and year to date were Ps.33 million and Ps.73 million, respectively, which has been presented as part of the total operating revenue. Additionally, also starting on March 25 th and during 2019, the Company established hedges on a portion of its forecasted fuel expense, through a non-derivative financial instrument, using as a hedge instrument a portion of its USD denominated monetary assets. These hedging's relationships were designated as a cash flow hedge of forecasted fuel expense to mitigate the volatility of the foreign exchange variation arising from the revaluation of this portion of USD denominated monetary asset. During 2019, the impacts of these hedges for the fourth quarter and year to date were Ps.17 million and Ps.57 million, respectively, which has been presented as part of the total fuel expense.

Investors are urged to carefully read the Company's periodic reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, for additional information regarding the Company.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Financial and Operating Indicators









Unaudited (In Mexican pesos, except otherwise indicated) Three months

ended December

31, 2019 (US Dollars)* Three months

ended

December 31,

2019 Three months

ended

December 31,

2018 Variance (%) Total operating revenues (millions) 516 9,729 7,909 23.0% Total operating expenses (millions) 412 7,762 7,133 8.8% EBIT (millions) 104 1,967 776 >100% EBIT margin 20.2% 20.2% 9.8% 10.4 pp Depreciation and amortization 76 1,439 1,257 14.5% Aircraft and engine rent expense 8 142 100 42.4% Net income (loss) (millions) 68 1,287 (610) NA Net income (loss) margin 13.2% 13.2% (7.7%) 20.9 pp Income (loss) per share:







Basic (pesos) 0.07 1.27 (0.60) NA Diluted (pesos) 0.07 1.27 (0.60) NA Income (loss) per ADS:







Basic (pesos) 0.68 12.72 (6.02) NA Diluted (pesos) 0.68 12.72 (6.02) NA Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic - 1,011,876,677 1,011,876,677 0.0% Diluted - 1,011,876,677 1,011,876,677 0.0% Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (1) - 6,300 5,472 15.1% Domestic - 4,343 3,832 13.3% International - 1,957 1,640 19.4% Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (1) - 5,521 4,731 16.7% Domestic - 3,888 3,429 13.4% International - 1,633 1,303 25.4% Load factor (2) - 87.6% 86.5% 1.1 pp Domestic - 89.5% 89.5% 0.0 pp International - 83.5% 79.4% 4.1 pp Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (1) (5) 8.2 155.0 144.5 7.2% Total ancillary revenue per passenger (4) (5) 29.5 557 512 8.8% Total operating revenue per passenger (5) 90.3 1,701 1,594 6.8% Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (1) (5) 6.55 123.5 130.3 (5.3%) Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (US cents) (3) (5) - 6.40 6.57 (2.6%) CASM ex fuel (cents) (1) (5) 4.03 76.0 77.6 (2.1%) CASM ex fuel (US cents) (3) (5) - 3.94 3.92 0.7% Booked passengers (thousands) (1) - 5,738 4,963 15.6% Departures (1) - 35,261 30,844 14.3% Block hours (1) - 89,714 84,569 6.1% Fuel gallons consumed (millions) - 65.2 58.7 11.1% Average economic fuel cost per gallon (5) 2.4 45.8 49.1 (6.8%) Aircraft at end of period - 82 77 6.5% Average aircraft utilization (block hours) - 12.8 13.1 (2.6%) Average exchange rate - 19.28 19.83 (2.8%) End of period exchange rate - 18.85 19.68 (4.3%) *Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only (1) Includes schedule and charter (3) Dollar amounts were converted at average exchange rate of each period (2) Includes schedule (4) Includes "Other passenger revenues" and "Non-passenger revenues" (5) Excludes non-derivatives financial instruments



Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Financial and Operating Indicators









Unaudited (In Mexican pesos, except otherwise indicated) Twelve months

ended December

31, 2019 (US Dollars)* Twelve months

ended

December 31,

2019 Twelve months

ended December 31,

2018 Variance

(%) Total operating revenues (millions) 1,844 34,753 27,305 27.3% Total operating expenses (millions) 1,613 30,397 26,770 13.5% EBIT (millions) 231 4,355 535 >100% EBIT margin 12.5% 12.5% 2.0% 10.5 pp Depreciation and amortization 288 5,429 4,629 17.3% Aircraft and engine rent expense 48 911 871 4.5% Net income (loss) (millions) 140 2,639 (943) NA Net income (loss) margin 7.6% 7.6% (3.5%) 11.1 pp Income (loss) per share:







Basic (pesos) 0.14 2.61 (0.93) NA Diluted (pesos) 0.14 2.61 (0.93) NA Income (loss) per ADS:







Basic (pesos) 1.38 26.08 (9.32) NA Diluted (pesos) 1.38 26.08 (9.32) NA Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic - 1,011,876,677 1,011,876,677 0.0% Diluted - 1,011,876,677 1,011,876,677 0.0% Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (1) - 24,499 21,010 16.6% Domestic - 16,891 14,519 16.3% International - 7,607 6,490 17.2% Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (1) - 21,032 17,748 18.5% Domestic - 14,871 12,655 17.5% International - 6,162 5,093 21.0% Load factor (2) - 85.9% 84.5% 1.4 pp Domestic - 88.0% 87.2% 0.8 pp International - 81.0% 78.5% 2.5 pp Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (1) (5) 7.5 142.2 130.0 9.4% Total ancillary revenue per passenger (4) (5) 28.2 532 479 11.0% Total operating revenue per passenger (5) 84.1 1,585 1,484 6.8% Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (1) (5) 6.60 124.3 127.4 (2.4%) Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (US cents) (3) (5) - 6.45 6.62 (2.6%) CASM ex fuel (cents) (1) (5) 4.07 76.6 79.2 (3.2%) CASM ex fuel (US cents) (3) (5) - 3.98 4.12 (3.4%) Booked passengers (thousands) (1) - 21,975 18,396 19.5% Departures (1) - 138,084 117,920 17.1% Block hours (1) - 350,572 322,054 8.9% Fuel gallons consumed (millions) - 251.8 227.4 10.7% Average economic fuel cost per gallon (5) 2.5 46.4 44.6 4.1% Aircraft at end of period - 82 77 6.5% Average aircraft utilization (block hours) - 12.9 13.2 (2.0%) Average exchange rate - 19.26 19.24 0.1% End of period exchange rate - 18.85 19.68 (4.3%) *Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only (1) Includes schedule and charter (3) Dollar amounts were converted at average exchange rate of each period (2) Includes schedule (4) Includes "Other passenger revenues" and "Non-passenger revenues" (5) Excludes non-derivatives financial instruments



Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Operations









Unaudited

(In millions of Mexican pesos) Three months

ended December

31, 2019

(US Dollars) * Three months ended December 31, 2019 Three months ended December 31,

2018 Variance

(%) Operating revenues:







Passenger revenues 500 9,414 7,643 23.2% Fare revenues 349 6,568 5,370 22.3% Other passenger revenues (1) 151 2,846 2,273 25.2%









Non-passenger revenues 19 349 265 31.5% Other non-passenger revenues (1) 15 285 194 46.7% Cargo 3 64 71 (10.2%)









Non-derivatives financial instruments (2) (33) - NA









Total operating revenues 516 9,729 7,909 23.0%









Other operating income (3) (63) (147) (57.1%) Total fuel expense, net (2) 158 2,972 2,885 3.0% Depreciation and amortization 76 1,439 1,257 14.5% Landing, take-off and navigation expenses 73 1,384 1,156 19.8% Salaries and benefits 51 953 795 19.8% Maintenance expenses 19 360 387 (6.9%) Sales, marketing and distribution expenses 22 409 422 (3.1%) Aircraft and engine rent expense 8 142 100 42.4% Other operating expenses 9 165 278 (40.7%) Operating expenses 412 7,762 7,133 8.8%









Operating income 104 1,967 776 >100%









Finance income 3 55 44 24.1% Finance cost (36) (675) (496) 36.2% Exchange gain (loss), net 24 456 (1,137) NA Comprehensive financing result (9) (164) (1,588) (89.6%)









Income (loss) before income tax 96 1,803 (812) NA Income tax (expense) benefit (27) (516) 203 NA Net income (loss) 68 1,287 (610) NA









* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only (1) 4Q 2018 figures include a reclassification from "Other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.54 million, as result of the

IFRS 15 adoption (2) 4Q 2019 figures include a benefit from non-derivatives financial instruments by an amount of Ps.17 million

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Operations









Unaudited (In millions of Mexican pesos) Twelve months

ended December

31, 2019 (US Dollars) * Twelve months ended December 31,

2019 Twelve months

ended December

31, 2018 Variance (%) Operating revenues:







Passenger revenues 1,788 33,699 26,380 27.7% Fare revenues 1,227 23,130 18,488 25.1% Other passenger revenues (1) 561 10,569 7,892 33.9%









Non-passenger revenues 60 1,126 925 21.8% Other non-passenger revenues (1) 48 898 697 28.7% Cargo 12 229 227 0.6%









Non-derivatives financial instruments (4) (73) - NA









Total operating revenues 1,844 34,753 27,305 27.3%









Other operating income (17) (327) (622) (47.4%) Total fuel expense, net (2) 617 11,626 10,135 14.7% Depreciation and amortization 288 5,429 4,629 17.3% Landing, take-off and navigation expenses 271 5,108 4,573 11.7% Salaries and benefits 191 3,601 3,125 15.2% Maintenance expenses 79 1,488 1,498 (0.6%) Sales, marketing and distribution expenses 77 1,448 1,501 (3.6%) Aircraft and engine rent expense 48 911 871 4.5% Other operating expenses 59 1,113 1,059 5.1% Operating expenses 1,613 30,397 26,770 13.5%









Operating income 231 4,355 535 >100%









Finance income 11 208 153 36.2% Finance cost (120) (2,270) (1,876) 21.0% Exchange gain (loss), net 76 1,441 (104) NA Comprehensive financing result (33) (622) (1,827) (66.0%)









Income (loss) before income tax 198 3,734 (1,293) NA Income tax (expense) benefit (58) (1,095) 350 NA Net income (loss) 140 2,639 (943) NA









* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only (1) December YTD 2018 figures include a reclassification from "Other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.271 million,

as result of the IFRS 15 adoption (2) December YTD 2019 figures include a benefit from non-derivatives financial instruments by an amount of Ps.57 million

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of total ancillary revenue per passenger

The following table shows quarterly additional detail about the components of total ancillary revenue:









Unaudited (In millions of Mexican pesos) Three months

ended

December 31,

2019 (US Dollars)* Three months

ended December 31,

2019 Three months

ended

December 31,

2018 Variance (%)









Other passenger revenues (1) 151 2,846 2,273 25.2% Non-passenger revenues (1) 19 349 265 31.5% Total ancillary revenues 170 3,195 2,539 25.8%









Booked passengers (thousands) - 5,738 4,963 15.6%









Total ancillary revenue per passenger 29.5 557 512 8.8%



















* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only (1) 4Q 2018 figures include a reclassification from "Other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.54 million, as result of the

IFRS 15 adoption











The following table shows the December YTD additional detail about the components of total ancillary revenue:









Unaudited (In millions of Mexican pesos) Twelve months

ended

December 31,

2019 (US Dollars)* Twelve months

ended

December 31,

2019 Twelve months

ended

December 31,

2018 Variance (%)









Other passenger revenues (1) 561 10,569 7,892 33.9% Non-passenger revenues (1) 60 1,126 925 21.8% Total ancillary revenues 621 11,696 8,817 32.6%









Booked passengers (thousands) - 21,975 18,396 19.5%









Total ancillary revenue per passenger 28.2 532 479 11.0%



















* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only (1) December YTD 2018 figures include a reclassification from "Other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.271 million, as

result of the IFRS 15 adoption

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Financial Position







(In millions of Mexican pesos) December 31, 2019

Unaudited (US Dollars)* December 31, 2019

Unaudited December 31, 2018

Unaudited Assets





Cash and cash equivalents 423 7,980 5,863 Accounts receivable 123 2,320 1,467 Inventories 16 302 297 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 41 781 443 Financial instruments 7 134 62 Guarantee deposits 32 600 791 Total current assets 643 12,117 8,923 Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net 392 7,385 5,782 Right of use assets 1,814 34,190 31,995 Intangible assets, net 9 167 179 Financial instruments - 3 - Deferred income taxes 78 1,462 3,312 Guarantee deposits 406 7,644 6,337 Other assets 9 166 155 Other accounts receivable 7 141 74 Total non-current assets 2,715 51,160 47,834 Total assets 3,358 63,277 56,757 Liabilities





Unearned transportation revenue 195 3,680 2,439 Accounts payable 88 1,656 1,103 Accrued liabilities 136 2,557 2,318 Lease liabilities 250 4,721 4,976 Other taxes and fees payable 112 2,102 1,932 Income taxes payable 7 141 4 Financial instruments - - 123 Financial debt 111 2,086 1,212 Other liabilities 22 407 26 Deferred income taxes - - 28 Total short-term liabilities 921 17,349 14,161 Financial debt 153 2,890 2,311 Accrued liabilities 7 128 137 Lease liabilities 1,900 35,797 34,589 Other liabilities 78 1,470 1,820 Employee benefits 2 38 18 Deferred income taxes 8 156 1,095 Total long-term liabilities 2,148 40,478 39,971 Total liabilities 3,069 57,827 54,132 Equity





Capital stock 158 2,974 2,974 Treasury shares (9) (167) (123) Contributions for future capital increases - - - Legal reserve 15 291 291 Additional paid-in capital 100 1,877 1,837 Retained earnings (losses) 19 358 (2,281) Accumulated other comprehensive income (losses) (1) 6 116 (73) Total equity 289 5,450 2,625 Total liabilities and equity 3,358 63,277 56,757







Total shares outstanding fully diluted

1,011,876,677 1,011,876,677 * Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only (1) As of December 31, 2019, the figures include a negative foreign exchange effect of Ps.14 million related to non-derivatives financial instruments

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary







Unaudited (In millions of Mexican pesos) Three months ended December

31, 2019 (US Dollars)* Three months ended December

31, 2019 Three months

ended December

31, 2018







Net cash flow generated by operating activities 118 2,228 1,693 Net cash flow used in investing activities (44) (823) (748) Net cash flow used in financing activities** (51) (960) (1,440) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 24 445 (495) Net foreign exchange differences (15) (275) 277 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 414 7,810 6,082 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 423 7,980 5,863







* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only **Includes aircraft rental payments of Ps.1,713 million and Ps.1,591 million for the three months ended period December 31, 2019 and 2018,

respectively

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary







Unaudited (In millions of Mexican pesos) Twelve months ended December 31,

2019 (US Dollars)* Twelve months

ended December

31, 2019 Twelve months

ended December

31, 2018







Net cash flow generated by operating activities 502 9,469 6,277 Net cash flow used in investing activities (100) (1,879) (1,389) Net cash flow used in financing activities** (276) (5,199) (1) (5,946) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 127 2,391 (1,059) Net foreign exchange differences (15) (274) (29) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 311 5,863 6,951 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 423 7,980 5,863







* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only **Includes aircraft rental payments of Ps.6,500 million and Ps.5,711 million for the twelve months ended period December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively (1) Includes inflows of Ps.1,500 million related to the issuance of 15,000,000 asset backed trust notes (certificados bursátiles fiduciarios)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries The following table shows unaudited adjusted balances after the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the quarterly statements of operations for each quarter of 2018. These recast amounts were derived from unaudited financial statements included in the quarterly reports on Form 6-K during the year ended December 31, 2018.























Unaudited adjusted figures*











Three months

ended

March 31,

2018 Three months

ended June 30, 2018 Three months

ended

September

30, 2018 Three months

ended

December 31,

2018 Full Year 2018 (In millions of Mexican pesos)









Operating revenues:









Passenger revenues 5,610 5,989 7,138 7,643 26,380 Fare revenues 3,886 4,136 5,096 5,370 18,488 Other passenger revenues (1) 1,724 1,853 2,042 2,273 7,892











Non-passenger revenues 240 240 179 265 925 Other non-passenger revenues (1) 192 187 124 194 697 Cargo 48 53 55 71 227











Total operating revenues 5,850 6,229 7,317 7,909 27,305











Other operating income (1) (231) (243) (147) (622) Fuel 2,175 2,445 2,630 2,885 10,135 Landing, take-off and navigation expenses 1,122 1,148 1,147 1,156 4,573 Depreciation and amortization 1,073 1,136 1,163 1,257 4,629 Salaries and benefits 746 750 834 795 3,125 Sales, marketing and distribution expenses 357 382 340 422 1,501 Maintenance expenses 346 376 389 387 1,498 Aircraft and engine rent expense 362 150 259 100 871 Other operating expenses 258 283 240 278 1,059 Operating expenses 6,439 6,439 6,759 7,133 26,770











Operating (loss) income (589) (210) 558 776 535 Operating margin (10.1%) (3.4%) 7.6% 9.8% 2.0%











Finance income 34 38 37 44 153 Finance cost (413) (461) (506) (496) (1,876) Exchange gain (loss), net 1,563 (1,926) 1,396 (1,137) (104) Comprehensive financing result 1,184 (2,350) 927 (1,588) (1,827)











Income (loss) before income tax 595 (2,560) 1,484 (812) (1,293) Income tax (expense) benefit (177) 747 (423) 203 350 Net income (loss) 417 (1,811) 1,061 (610) (943)











Earnings (loss) per share:









Basic (pesos) 0.41 (1.79) 1.05 (0.60) (0.93) Diluted (pesos) 0.41 (1.79) 1.05 (0.60) (0.93) Earnings (loss) per ADS:









Basic (pesos) 4.12 (17.90) 10.49 (6.02) (9.32) Diluted (pesos) 4.12 (17.90) 10.49 (6.02) (9.32)























(1) The annual figures of 2018 include a reclassification from "Other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.271 million, as result of the

IFRS 15 adoption *Small revisions to the previously estimated amounts reported for the prior year and quarters have been made upon completion of our implementation of IFRS

16 during 2019

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries The following table shows quarterly unaudited adjustments made due to the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the statements of operations for 2018.













Unaudited adjusted figures* (In millions of Mexican pesos) Full Year 2018

(Reported) Three months

ended March 31,

2018 Three months

ended June 30,

2018 Three months

ended

September 30,

2018 Three months

ended

December 31,

2018 Full Year 2018 Operating revenues:











Passenger revenues 26,380 - - - - 26,380 Fare revenues 18,488 - - - - 18,488 Other passenger revenues (1) 7,892 - - - - 7,892













Non-passenger revenues 925 - - - - 925 Cargo 227 - - - - 227 Other non-passenger revenues (1) 697 - - - - 697













Total operating revenues 27,305 - - - - 27,305













Other operating income (622) - - - - (622) Fuel 10,135 - - - - 10,135 Aircraft and engine rent expense 6,315 (1,234) (1,355) (1,333) (1,522) 871 Landing, take-off and navigation expenses 4,583 (2) (2) (3) (3) 4,573 Salaries and benefits 3,125 - - - - 3,125 Maintenance expenses 1,518 (5) (5) (5) (5) 1,498 Sales, marketing and distribution expenses 1,501 - - - - 1,501 Other operating expenses 1,130 (17) (18) (18) (18) 1,059 Depreciation and amortization 501 940 1,013 1,048 1,127 4,629 Operating expenses 28,186 (318) (367) (311) (421) 26,770













Operating (loss) income (881) 318 367 311 421 535 Operating margin (3.2%)







2.0%













Finance income 153 - - - - 153 Finance cost (120) (380) (430) (441) (505) (1,876) Exchange (loss) gain, net (72) 2,255 (2,579) 1,814 (1,521) (104) Comprehensive financing result (40) 1,875 (3,009) 1,373 (2,026) (1,827)



























(Loss) income before income tax (921) 2,193 (2,642) 1,684 (1,605) (1,293) Income tax benefit (expense) 238 (656) 794 (504) 478 350 Net (loss) income (683) 1,537 (1,848) 1,180 (1,127) (943) Basic (loss) earnings per share (0.67) 1.52 (1.83) 1.17 (1.11) (0.93) Diluted (loss) earnings per share (0.67) 1.52 (1.83) 1.17 (1.11) (0.93)



























(1) The annual figures of 2018 include a reclassification from "Other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.271 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption *Small revisions to the previously estimated amounts reported for the prior year and quarters have been made upon completion of our implementation of IFRS 16 during 2019

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

The following table shows unaudited balances before the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the quarterly statements of

operations for each quarter of 2018.











Unaudited











Three

months

ended March

31, 2018 (Reported) Three

months

ended June

30, 2018 (Reported) Three

months

ended

September

30, 2018 (Reported) Three

months

ended

December

31, 2018 (Reported) Full Year

2018 (Reported) (In millions of Mexican pesos)









Operating revenues:









Passenger revenues 5,610 5,990 7,138 7,643 26,381 Fare revenues 3,886 4,137 5,096 5,370 18,489 Other passenger revenues (1) 1,724 1,853 2,042 2,273 7,892











Non-passenger revenues 240 240 179 265 924 Other non-passenger revenues (1) 192 187 124 194 697 Cargo 49 53 55 71 227











Total operating revenues 5,850 6,230 7,316 7,909 27,305











Other operating income (1) (231) (243) (147) (622) Fuel 2,175 2,445 2,631 2,885 10,135 Aircraft and engine rent expense 1,596 1,504 1,593 1,622 6,315 Landing, take-off and navigation expenses 1,125 1,150 1,150 1,158 4,583 Salaries and benefits 746 750 834 795 3,125 Sales, marketing and distribution expenses 357 382 340 422 1,501 Maintenance expenses 351 381 393 392 1,518 Other operating expenses 274 301 257 297 1,130 Depreciation and amortization 132 124 115 130 501 Operating expenses 6,757 6,805 7,070 7,554 28,186











Operating (loss) income (906) (575) 246 355 (881) Operating margin (15.5%) (9.2%) 3.4% 4.5% (3.2%)











Finance income 34 37 37 45 153 Finance cost (34) (31) (64) 8 (120) Exchange (loss) gain, net (691) 653 (419) 384 (73) Comprehensive financing result (691) 660 (446) 437 (40)











(Loss) income before income tax (1,597) 85 (200) 792 (921) Income tax benefit (expense) 479 (47) 81 (276) 238 Net (loss) income (1,118) 38 (119) 516 (683)











(Loss) earnings per share:









Basic (pesos) (1.10) 0.04 (0.12) 0.51 (0.67) Diluted (pesos) (1.10) 0.04 (0.12) 0.51 (0.67) (Loss) earnings per ADS:









Basic (pesos) (11.05) 0.38 (1.18) 5.10 (6.75) Diluted (pesos) (11.05) 0.38 (1.18) 5.10 (6.75)

(1) The annual figures of 2018 include a reclassification from "Other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.271 million, as

result of the IFRS 15 adoption

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Financial Position The following table shows unaudited annual adjustments made due to the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of December 31, 2018.







Unaudited adjusted figures*





(In millions of Mexican pesos) December 31, 2018 (Reported) IFRS 16 Adjustments December 31, 2018 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents 5,863 - 5,863 Accounts receivable 1,467 - 1,467 Inventories 297 - 297 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 710 (267) 443 Financial instruments 62 - 62 Guarantee deposits 791 - 791 Total current assets 9,190 (267) 8,923 Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net 5,782 - 5,782 Right of use assets - 31,995 31,995 Intangible assets, net 179 - 179 Deferred income taxes 593 2,719 3,312 Guarantee deposits 6,337 - 6,337 Other assets 155 - 155 Other accounts receivable 74 - 74 Total non-current assets 13,121 34,714 47,834 Total assets 22,311 34,447 56,757 Liabilities





Unearned transportation revenue 2,439 - 2,439 Accounts payable 1,103 - 1,103 Accrued liabilities 2,318 - 2,318 Lease liabilities - 4,976 4,976 Other taxes and fees payable 1,932 - 1,932 Income taxes payable 4 - 4 Financial instruments 123 - 123 Financial debt 1,212 - 1,212 Other liabilities 118 (92) 26 Deferred income taxes - 28 28 Total short-term liabilities 9,249 4,912 14,161 Financial debt 2,311 - 2,311 Accrued liabilities 137 - 137 Lease liabilities - 34,589 34,589 Other liabilities 328 1,492 1,820 Employee benefits 18 - 18 Deferred income taxes 1,096 - 1,095 Total long-term liabilities 3,890 36,081 39,971 Total liabilities 13,139 40,993 54,132 Equity





Capital stock 2,974 - 2,974 Treasury shares (123) - (123) Contributions for future capital increases - - - Legal reserve 291 - 291 Additional paid-in capital 1,837 - 1,837 Retained earnings (losses) 4,266 (6,547) (2,281) Accumulated other comprehensive losses (73) - (73) Total equity 9,172 (6,547) 2,625 Total liabilities and equity 22,311 34,446 56,757







Total shares outstanding fully diluted

1,011,876,677 1,011,876,677



*Small revisions to the previously estimated amounts reported for the prior year and quarters have been made upon completion

of our implementation of IFRS 16 during 2019

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary

The following table shows fourth quarter unaudited adjustments made due to the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow for the three months ended December 31, 2018.







Unaudited adjusted figures*







Three months ended

December 31, 2018 (Reported) Adjustments Three months

ended December

31, 2018 (In millions of Mexican pesos)







Net cash flow generated by operating activities 102 1,591 1,693 Net cash flow used in investing activities (748) - (748) Net cash flow generated (used in) financing activities 151 (1,591) (1,440) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (495) - (495) Net foreign exchange differences 277 - 277 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,082 - 6,082 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 5,863 - 5,863







*Small revisions to the previously estimated amounts reported for the prior year and quarters have been made upon completion of our implementation of IFRS 16 during 2019











The following table shows the YTD December 2018 unaudited adjustments made due to the adoption of IFRS 16

"Leases", on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.







Unaudited adjusted figures*

Adjustments Twelve months

ended December

31, 2018



(In millions of Mexican pesos) Twelve months

ended December 31,

2018 (Reported)







Net cash flow generated by operating activities 566 5,711 6,277 Net cash flow used in investing activities (1,389) - (1,389) Net cash flow used in financing activities (235) (5,711) (5,946) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,059) - (1,059) Net foreign exchange differences (29) - (29) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,951 - 6,951 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 5,863 - 5,863







*Small revisions to the previously estimated amounts reported for the prior year and quarters have been made upon completion of our implementation of IFRS 16 during 2019

