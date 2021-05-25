Volante Technologies and Deloitte Enter Into Strategic Alliance Agreement To Accelerate Payments Modernization

Cloud-native payments technology provider to include Deloitte insight and integration services in its offerings

NEW YORK and LONDON and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and MEXICO CITY, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies, the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, and Deloitte are joining forces to offer clients an innovative new service that enables financial institutions to transform how they run their payments business. Volante's cloud-based technology solutions for financial institutions will now include added insight and integration services from Deloitte as part of a broader strategic alliance agreement.

This new offering from Volante and Deloitte will enable banks and payment service providers to further enhance the strategic and financial benefits of payments modernization and cloud technologies, while simplifying regulatory compliance challenges and reducing operational risk. More so, it will enable the industry to scale new payments products in a more agile manner.

"Payments institutions must modernize their core payments systems and operations to address the issues that matter most to their business's success. No longer can anyone in the payments ecosystem rely on outdated technology solutions," said Tushar Puranik, Managing Director, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and Payments Transformation Leader.

"We see Volante as an important and innovative player," he continued. "Their modern, componentized, cloud-native solutions and services will enable financial institutions and payments processors to accelerate enablement of real-time payments and adoption of ISO 20022 regulations and standards, reduce infrastructure costs, and grow their businesses with agility. We are excited about the opportunity to bring the benefits of our alliance with Volante to our clients."

Deloitte – which serves 94 percent of the financial institutions on the Fortune 500 list and has one of the largest payments-focused groups in the industry – will also bring a wealth of deep technology-implementation experience to the offering. This includes helping clients in areas as diverse as payments modernization, API-driven automation, risk and regulatory compliance, anti-fraud programs and cybersecurity capabilities on a global and local level.

"We're delighted to welcome Deloitte as a strategic alliance teammate," said Jim Chow, VP of partnerships, Volante Technologies. "With more than 1,500 practitioners focused on the cutting edge of trends in the payments industry that transcend borders, Deloitte's payments group provides end-to-end capabilities that can enable companies to offer a wide range of alternative delivery channels and enhance customer experience."

"To meet evolving corporate and consumer expectations, banks need to modernize their technology at every point in the payment lifecycle, and prioritize cloud and Payments-as-a-Service models for payments processing," said Vijay Oddiraju, CEO, Volante Technologies. "Deloitte's deep experience in strategy, implementation and integration will be a critical factor in helping our joint customers derive the greatest value from our payments solutions."

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

About Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies is the leading global provider of cloud payments and financial messaging solutions to accelerate digital transformation. We serve as a trusted partner to over 100 banks, financial institutions, market infrastructures, clearing houses, and corporate treasuries in 35 countries. Our solutions and services process millions of transactions and trillions in value every day, powering four of the top five corporate banks, 40 percent of all U.S. commercial bank deposits, and 70 percent of worldwide card traffic. As a result, our customers can stay ahead of emerging trends, become more competitive, deliver superior client experiences, and grow their businesses through rapid innovation. To learn more, visit volantetech.com. Follow us at linkedin.com/company/volante-technologies and twitter.com/volantetech.

