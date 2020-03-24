24.03.2020 17:33:00

Voicify Offers All State Governments Free Software License to Battle COVID-19 Through Amazon Alexa And Google Assistant

BOSTON, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Like many businesses, Voicify is looking to support the global and American community during the COVID-19 pandemic. In support of this goal, Voicify is offering the Voicify Conversation Experience Platform for free to all U.S. States.  Any team within the state structure is open to leverage the platform, from the Governor's office to the HHS departments.  Every state is organized differently and will find the best place for their voice experience to be managed.

"Initially we were in contact with group of state HHS departments interested in communicating with their citizens about the pandemic," said Robert Naughton, CRO of Voicify. "It was the right thing to do to offer them the platform at no cost and an easy decision to extend the offer to all state governments."

Knowing that states may not have a team of voice administrators on staff, Voicify is working with them to set up their initial experience.  By leveraging state policy and information, these voice apps (Skills and Actions) are usually set up within 1-2 days.

If you are a state representative and are interested in creating and deploying an Amazon Alexa Skill and Google Assistant Action for free with Voicify, reach out by phone (888-910-6525), email (beatcovid@voicify.com) or visit our website (http://voicify.com/beatcovid19).

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voicify-offers-all-state-governments-free-software-license-to-battle-covid-19-through-amazon-alexa-and-google-assistant-301029081.html

SOURCE Voicify

