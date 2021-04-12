 Voices for a World Free of Nuclear Weapons Opens Nominations for the Second Annual Voices Youth Award 2021 | 12.04.21 | finanzen.ch
12.04.2021 14:56:00

Voices for a World Free of Nuclear Weapons Opens Nominations for the Second Annual Voices Youth Award 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Voices for a World Free of Nuclear Weapons Second Annual Voices Youth Award will be given to a youth who, or organization which has pioneered or been part of exemplary programs and actions to engage youth in the local, regional or global movement to abolish nuclear weapons. The award honors the legacy of former U.S.S.R. President Mikhail Gorbachev and former U.S.A. Secretary of State George Shultz in their efforts for nuclear disarmament.

The first Voices Youth Award 2020 was given to youth activist Kehkashan Basu an advocate for the rights of children and young people since the age of 12. She is the founder and president of Green Hope Foundation, an initiative that promotes peace, nuclear disarmament and sustainable development through education.

We invite nominations for individual youth (35 years of age or below) or youth organizations for the Second Annual Voices Youth Award 2021.

Required submission materials include the name of an individual or organization, and supporting narrative, no longer than 250 words. Additional materials such as online posts, photos, website articles, and a video no longer than three minutes. Other supporting materials are welcome.  

Nominations can be submitted either by filling out the submission form on the Voices website Awards Page or by emailing required materials directly to contact@voices-uri.org. Enter "Voices Youth Award Submission" in the subject line.

All supporting materials should include activities that have taken place between January 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021.

Submissions for nominations must be received by June 15, 2021, 5:00 PM, PDT. The winner will be announced on August 6, 2021, in coordination with the yearly commemoration of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan.

Voices for a World Free of Nuclear Weapons is part of United Religions Initiative (URI) the largest grassroots interfaith network in the world: building bridges through working together on practical projects that enhance civil communities and understanding between people of different religious and cultural traditions. URI has consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council. At present URI has 1,056 Cooperation Circles in 112 countries with over one million members and yearly impacts over 50 million people globally.

Contact: Julie Schelling
P: 347.719.1518
Email: 307193@email4pr.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voices-for-a-world-free-of-nuclear-weapons-opens-nominations-for-the-second-annual-voices-youth-award-2021-301266715.html

SOURCE Voices for a World Free of Nuclear Weapons

