Voicemod Lands in Japan to Amplify Gamers and Content Creators!

VALENCIA, Spain, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voicemod, the leading platform for audio identity and immersion has landed in the technology-loving country of Japan. Partnering with local marketing and gaming masters PlayBrain, Voicemod has developed a Japanese-centric version of its popular voice filter and soundboard platform.

"Early feedback from creators in the market have been very positive. Traditionally a market that loves voice changing technology, we believe Japan can be one of our core markets for a long time to come," Voicemod CEO, Jaime Bosch Criado stated about the partnership. "We will continue to listen to the Japanese audience and invest in the features and content they desire."

Voicemod will launch new anime soundboards and voice filters, tested by the Japanese audience. Now, together with millions of gamers and content creators worldwide, Japanese players can immerse themselves in epic moments in-game or on-stream, leveling up their audio experience.

"At PlayBrain, we are focussed on driving excitement for gaming related culture in new creative directions. Voicemod is an amazing toolset for content creators and people just enjoying online experiences to express themselves," PlayBrain CEO, Michael Sheetal added. "We saw massive potential in bringing Voicemod to Japanese creators, and we are excited to see what they make with it."

Hugely popular with streamers, content creators, and consumers, Voicemod has changed the way people interact and express themselves through audio online. Whether users want to mask their identity, create a wholly new character using their voice, or even add movie-like sound effects to their content, Voicemod lets users take control of their identity in new and fun ways. Available for download now: https://www.voicemod.net

Voicemod is the world's leading voice manipulation tool and meme soundboard provider. With more than 17 million downloads on desktop PCs alone, it is a tool that helps gamers and content creators of all skill levels find the voice that best expresses themselves as they play and stream their favorite games. Offering the best and most accessible tools on the market with its versatile PC platform and Soundboard, Voicemod is committed to letting you sound like you – even as you are discovering who that might be.

PlayBrain Inc. is a Tokyo based company specializing in computer games related businesses, creating meaningful experiences for game fans and players. Covering marketing, esports planning and production, branding, creative, event management, product development and publishing. PlayBrain was established in 2016 and is composed of members with diverse backgrounds in fields such as the games, creative, marketing, and more.

http://playbrain.jp

