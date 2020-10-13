Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
13.10.2020 17:33:00

Voicemod Lands in Japan to Amplify Gamers and Content Creators!

VALENCIA, Spain, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voicemod, the leading platform for audio identity and immersion has landed in the technology-loving country of Japan. Partnering with local marketing and gaming masters PlayBrain, Voicemod has developed a Japanese-centric version of its popular voice filter and soundboard platform. 

"Early feedback from creators in the market have been very positive. Traditionally a market that loves voice changing technology, we believe Japan can be one of our core markets for a long time to come," Voicemod CEO, Jaime Bosch Criado stated about the partnership. "We will continue to listen to the Japanese audience and invest in the features and content they desire."

Voicemod will launch new anime soundboards and voice filters, tested by the Japanese audience. Now, together with millions of gamers and content creators worldwide, Japanese players can immerse themselves in epic moments in-game or on-stream, leveling up their audio experience.

"At PlayBrain, we are focussed on driving excitement for gaming related culture in new creative directions. Voicemod is an amazing toolset for content creators and people just enjoying online experiences to express themselves," PlayBrain CEO, Michael Sheetal added. "We saw massive potential in bringing Voicemod to Japanese creators, and we are excited to see what they make with it."

Hugely popular with streamers, content creators, and consumers, Voicemod has changed the way people interact and express themselves through audio online. Whether users want to mask their identity, create a wholly new character using their voice, or even add movie-like sound effects to their content, Voicemod lets users take control of their identity in new and fun ways. Available for download now: https://www.voicemod.net

About Voicemod:

Voicemod is the world's leading voice manipulation tool and meme soundboard provider. With more than 17 million downloads on desktop PCs alone, it is a tool that helps gamers and content creators of all skill levels find the voice that best expresses themselves as they play and stream their favorite games. Offering the best and most accessible tools on the market with its versatile PC platform and Soundboard, Voicemod is committed to letting you sound like you – even as you are discovering who that might be.

About PlayBrain:

PlayBrain Inc. is a Tokyo based company specializing in computer games related businesses, creating meaningful experiences for game fans and players. Covering marketing, esports planning and production, branding, creative, event management, product development and publishing. PlayBrain was established in 2016 and is composed of members with diverse backgrounds in fields such as the games, creative, marketing, and more.

http://playbrain.jp

Media Contact:
Anna Buenafe
Email: anna.buenafe@voicemod.net

Related Files

Voicemod logo.png

PlayBrain logo.png

Related Links

Download Voicemod

PlayBrain

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voicemod-lands-in-japan-to-amplify-gamers-and-content-creators-301151379.html

SOURCE Voicemod

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 4’071.00
0.72 %
Swisscom 500.40
0.48 %
Nestle 109.60
0.09 %
SGS 2’462.00
0.08 %
Geberit 553.40
0.04 %
Sika 236.20
-1.09 %
LafargeHolcim 43.13
-1.12 %
Swiss Re 70.36
-1.57 %
Zurich Insur Gr 317.10
-1.58 %
Swiss Life Hldg 349.60
-2.32 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17:01
Vontobel: Die Zukunft der deutschen Automobilbranche
12:00
#BXstelltvor: Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverw. AG mit Olivier Bill | BX Swiss TV
10:00
Dividends Stagnate Even as Equities Shine
09:13
SMI-Anleger noch skeptisch
06:04
Daily Markets: S&P500 – Erobert Trendkanal zurück / Credit Suisse – Durchbruch über den Widerstand?
12.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
09.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Apple
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
#BXstelltvor: Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverw. AG mit Olivier Bill | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie tiefer: Antigentest für Corona-Massentestung lanciert
Nestlé-Aktie kaum bewegt: Nestlé hält nach Ablauf der Zeichnungsfrist 84 Prozent an Aimmune Therapeutics
Relief-Aktie klettert kräftig: Relief und NeuroRX veröffentlichen Wirksamkeitsdaten zur Covid-19-Behandlung
China stemmt sich gegen Yuan-Aufwertung
Ankündigung am Dienstag: Diese neuen iPhones wird Apple wohl vorstellen
Apple-Aktie dennoch fester: 5G-iPhones könnten wohl Probleme in Grossbritannien bekommen
Johnson & Johnson unterbricht Corona-Studie - J&J-Aktie unter Druck
Dufry macht weitere Angaben zur Kapitalerhöhung und zum laufenden Geschäft - Dufry-Aktie gibt nach
Wall Street schliesst deutlich im Plus -- SMI und DAX beenden Montagshandel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Daimler und Swiss Re arbeiten im Versicherungsgeschäft zusammen - Aktien in Grün

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Doe Jones tiefer -- SMI und DAX schliessen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Markt gab am Dienstag letztlich seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne ab, der deutsche Leitindex notierte in der Verlustzone. Der US-Leitindex präsentiert sich im Dienstagshandel mit einem Abschlag. Die asiatischen Märkte zeigten sich am Dienstag von ihrer freundlichen Seite.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB