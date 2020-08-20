Voice Automated, Elite Dragon Medical Solution Provider Celebrates 25 years

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Voice Automated, an Elite Dragon Medical Solution provider, today announced the company's 25 years of excellent customer service in delivering medical speech recognition solutions throughout North America.

"After 2 ½ decades, our tagline, 'Your Voice Has Never Been More Powerful' has never been truer," said Henry Majoue, Voice Automated Founder and COO. "We are thrilled that over 25 years, Speech Recognition has become one of the most powerful tools available for Physicians and Healthcare Workers to complete narrative patient notes in Electronic Health Record Software."

Voice Automated solutions not only save healthcare workers time and money but provide a better quality of life for our essential healthcare workforce.

While Voice Automated has continuously and reliably provided excellent customer service and solutions to the healthcare industry through its proprietary customer service delivery system, it has broadened its scope to also service, professional, legal, and law enforcement markets.

Looking to the future, CEO Trey Weiss said, "Fast, secure, and intelligent cloud-based speech recognition workflows and documentation are now the norm. To that end, we continue to make investments in speech recognition technologies that deliver the solutions our customers want; not only on PC but macOS, iOS, Android, and Chrome OS."

Voice Automated operates from its headquarters in Irvine, CA, with sales and customer service offices in California and a new office in Toronto Canada. The company is an Elite provider of Dragon Medical One from Nuance as well as Dragon Medical Practice Edition, Dragon Professional Anywhere, Dragon Legal Anywhere, and Dragon Law Anywhere as well as SpeechLive from Philips.

To learn more about Voice Automated, please visit VoiceAutomated.com.

