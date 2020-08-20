20.08.2020 20:00:00

Voice Automated, Elite Dragon Medical Solution Provider Celebrates 25 years

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Voice Automated, an Elite Dragon Medical Solution provider, today announced the company's 25 years of excellent customer service in delivering medical speech recognition solutions throughout North America.

"After 2 ½ decades, our tagline, 'Your Voice Has Never Been More Powerful' has never been truer," said Henry Majoue, Voice Automated Founder and COO. "We are thrilled that over 25 years, Speech Recognition has become one of the most powerful tools available for Physicians and Healthcare Workers to complete narrative patient notes in Electronic Health Record Software."

Voice Automated solutions not only save healthcare workers time and money but provide a better quality of life for our essential healthcare workforce.

While Voice Automated has continuously and reliably provided excellent customer service and solutions to the healthcare industry through its proprietary customer service delivery system, it has broadened its scope to also service, professional, legal, and law enforcement markets.

Looking to the future, CEO Trey Weiss said, "Fast, secure, and intelligent cloud-based speech recognition workflows and documentation are now the norm. To that end, we continue to make investments in speech recognition technologies that deliver the solutions our customers want; not only on PC but macOS, iOS, Android, and Chrome OS."

Voice Automated operates from its headquarters in Irvine, CA, with sales and customer service offices in California and a new office in Toronto Canada. The company is an Elite provider of Dragon Medical One from Nuance as well as Dragon Medical Practice Edition, Dragon Professional Anywhere, Dragon Legal Anywhere, and Dragon Law Anywhere as well as SpeechLive from Philips.

To learn more about Voice Automated, please visit VoiceAutomated.com.

Visit us on Facebook | LinkedIn |Twitter

 

SOURCE Voice Automated

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 364.40
1.48 %
Roche Hldg G 323.85
0.39 %
Sika 211.50
-0.19 %
Novartis 78.13
-0.36 %
Swiss Re 73.16
-0.41 %
UBS Group 10.94
-1.84 %
ABB 23.59
-2.08 %
CS Group 10.05
-2.52 %
The Swatch Grp 194.15
-2.73 %
Alcon 53.28
-3.55 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:59
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc
13:57
Vontobel: Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
08:29
SMI nach Kurssprung schwächer erwartet
07:23
Weekly-Hits: Healthcare – Fantasie durch Impfstofferfolge / Logistik – Wachstumschance trotz Corona
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
17.08.20
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche- und Regeneron-Aktien fester: Roche arbeitet mit Regeneron an REGN-COV2
Achiko-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Achiko meldet provisorisches Patent für Corona-Testkit an
Deshalb schwächelt der US-Dollar zu Euro und Franken
Zur Rose bleibt deutlich in den roten Zahlen - Zur Rose-Aktie gibt ab
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger mit negativen Vorzeichen
Dufry will US-Tochter Hudson wieder integrieren und von Börse nehmen - Dufry-Aktie im Minus, Hudson-Aktie hebt ab
CureVac-Aktie gefragt: CureVac vor Vertrag mit EU über 405 Millionen Corona-Impfdosen
SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- Dow Jones um Nulllinie, NASDAQ fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit klaren Verlusten
Darum hält sich der Euro zum US-Dollar auf hohem Niveau - zum Franken höher
US-Indizes letztendlich im Minus -- SMI schliesst in Gewinnzone -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Tendenz

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- Dow Jones um Nulllinie, NASDAQ fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit klaren Verlusten
Die US-Börsen notieren ohne gemeinsame Richtung. Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab sich im Donnerstagshandel schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich derweil mit rotem Vorzeichen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB