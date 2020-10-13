Vodori Announces Appointment of James Hussey to its Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vodori, creator of cloud-based software that revolutionizes how life science companies get regulated content to market, today announced that James M. Hussey, CEO of Seneca Therapeutics, joins Vodori's Board of Directors. The appointment of Mr. Hussey increases the size of the Vodori Board of Directors to eight members.

"Jim is a seasoned leader in the life science industry who has been a sounding board and advisor to Vodori's leadership team for more than a year," said Scott Rovegno, Vodori Founder and CEO. "Jim has served as CEO at multiple pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for two decades, providing him with his perspective and expertise to advocate for our customers' needs and helps us grow our Pepper Cloud® product suite in a way that best meets those needs. We are fiercely committed to developing high-value, high-quality software for our customers, and Jim will ensure that we continue to deliver on that commitment."

"I am honored to serve on the Vodori Board of Directors," said James Hussey. "Vodori's Pepper Flow® software is unlike any other promotional review software in the market due to its ease of use and industry focus. I believe it can provide meaningful benefits to life science companies that are under more pressure than ever to move fast and deliver therapeutic products while meeting required guidelines."

Hussey is currently CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Seneca Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of oncolytic immune therapeutics based on Seneca Valley Virus (SVV-001). Jim has been a CEO or President for nearly 20 years, has been a member of the C-Suite at several successful biotech/pharmaceutical companies and has deep experience in leading and growing technology start-up companies.

In his 35+ year career in pharmaceutical and biotech companies, Hussey has served in roles ranging from CEO of Nanolink, NeoPharm and Physicians Quality Care, to President at Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Executive Vice President at Athenex, and General Manager at Bristol-Myers Squibb.

