Vodafone Announces Multi-Year Partnership With UEFA To Empower Women's, Men's Football

(RTTNews) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD, VOD.L, VODE.DE) Friday said that it has signed a major multi-year partnership with UEFA and UC31 to take forward both women's and men's European football.

The telecommunications provider said that as an official partner of UEFA Women's Football until 2030, it will support premier competitions like the UEFA Women's Champions League, UEFA Women's EURO 2029, UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027, the UEFA Women's Nations League, European Qualifiers, and youth championships at Under-19 and Under-17 levels.

Additionally, Vodafone said that it has become an official licensee of the UEFA Champions League for the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 seasons. To coincide with the new league phase, the company will launch the Champions Travel eSIM, designed to improve the travel experience of football lovers.

According to the company, the eSIM will offer easy global data coverage across 206 countries, including UEFA's 55 member associations, with unlimited data, flexible top-ups, hotspot capabilities, and 24/7 customer support. Customers using the eSIM also stand a chance to win free match tickets through regular draws, Vodafone added.

Commenting on the developments, Ahmed Essam, CEO, European Markets at Vodafone, said, "It is great to once again be associated with European football. We are excited to sponsor women's football, which is one of the fastest growing sports globally. As an official licensee of the men's flagship club competition, Vodafone will help to further enhance the experience for fans, and we will launch the Champions Travel eSIM, with a range of benefits for football fans around the world."