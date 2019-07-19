+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
Vobile Group Acquires ZEFR Assets, RightsID and ChannelID

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vobile Group (HKG: 3738), the leading choice for the protection, measurement and monetization of video content, today announced an agreement under which Vobile will acquire the RightsID and ChannelID assets from ZEFR, the leading contextual targeting platform for brands.  Total purchase consideration is estimated at $90 million.

(PRNewsfoto/Vobile Group)

The acquisition makes Vobile the largest end-to-end SaaS platform for online video identification, protection and monetization.  Vobile can now offer its core technologies to an even broader spectrum of enterprise content providers – building on its customer base of the world's top film studios and television networks by deepening relationships with major social platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

The integrated company will combine Vobile's expertise in reducing revenue loss due to IP infringement while enabling new ways to measure and monetize video on demand with the RightsID and ChannelID ability to monitor and analyze video metadata at a massive scale.  With this acquisition, Vobile is opening a new office in Los Angeles with approximately 100 employees to be closer to and better able to service existing and new customers. Additionally, the acquired assets produced over $40 million in recurring, profitable revenue in 2018.

"Today's announcement marks a major step in the transformation of Vobile. With this transaction, we are combining complementary technologies and customer bases, expanding our monetization capabilities across content providers on video and social media platforms, diversifying our revenue stream and enhancing the capabilities of our market leading SaaS platform," said Yangbin Wang, Vobile's Chief Executive Officer.  "The new Vobile will empower content providers to protect and maximize the value of their assets, draw upon new distribution channels and analytically assess their efforts within the marketing funnel."

"As we focus on capitalizing on the potential of our contextual targeting platform, we believe we've found the perfect home for RightsID and ChannelID.  We are very proud of the success these businesses have built with the world's leading content providers and believe combining these assets with Vobile creates an unmatched content protection and measurement company for the modern digital media market," said Zach James, ZEFR's Co-Founder and Co-CEO.  

Vobile is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.  ZEFR is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.  LionTree Advisors acted as financial advisor, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and Freshfields Bruckhaus Denger acted as legal counsel to Vobile.  Nfluence Partners acted as financial advisor and King & Spalding as legal counsel to ZEFR in this transaction.

About Vobile:

Vobile (SEHK: 3738) is the premier, trusted provider for protecting, measuring and monetizing online video content. The company creates cutting-edge technology solutions for content owners and distributors through its best-in-class SaaS platform. Vobile's leading patented VDNA technology provides video content protection to major film studios and other Fortune 500 content providers. Vobile's platform enables content owners to reduce infringement-related revenue loss and increase new revenues in online video distribution.

Press for Vobile:

Jeff Majtyka
jeff@ellipsisir.com

Ray Yeung
ray@relev8.co

Nancy Zakhary
nancy@relev8.co

Phone: (646) 776-0886

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vobile-group-acquires-zefr-assets-rightsid-and-channelid-300887855.html

SOURCE Vobile Group

