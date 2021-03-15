VntCap Technologies Appoints New Member to Board of Directors

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VntCap Technologies is pleased to announce that it has appointed Michael Harrison, Managing Partner of Winterberry Group, to the board of directors of Allant Group effective March 2, 2021.

"Given Michael's history and experience with marketing technology, as well as customer data and analytics, he brings a specialized focus that will significantly contribute to advancing our goals for Allant Group," said Norman J. Beles, Chairman and Board Member. "We are pleased to add Michael to the board."

According to Allant Group CEO Gaurav Issar, "Michael has been advising Allant for several years as a consultant and has become part of the team. His addition to the board of directors is a natural progression given his previous involvement with Allant. I'm looking forward to working closely with Michael in this role."

"Allant is on the cutting edge of identity, analytics, marketing technology, data integration, and management. They are continually innovating and going above and beyond for their clients. I have been impressed by Allant's industry-leading capabilities that enable marketers to deliver exceptional customer experiences," said Mr. Harrison. "I'm excited to join the board and help Allant to further evolve and grow in the coming years."

With 20 years of marketing experience, Michael leads Winterberry Group's marketing consulting practice. He brings strategic and executive competencies in all aspects of business and digital transformation, customer experience, omnichannel development, marketing operations, supplier management, data integration and management, data procurement, prescriptive and predictive analytics, and quantitative analysis.

Before joining Winterberry Group, Mr. Harrison was a partner at RAZOR that merged with NSI marketing services to create Ansira. He served as Chief Strategy and Analytics Officer at Ansira. In his capacity, Mr. Harrison led the strategic direction of Ansira clients including, but not limited to Domino's, Panera, Nestle N.A., Mitsubishi, and La-Z-Boy. He holds a B.A. in economics from Elon University and an M.A. in economics from Eastern Michigan University. Mr. Harrison was the Big Data & Intelligence Chair for Southern Methodist University's Digital Accelerator program and Board of Advisors to the University of Texas at Dallas master's in the marketing program.

ABOUT VntCap Technologies, LLC

VntCap Technologies, LLC provides its portfolio companies with a unique blend of viewpoints and experiences that deliver comprehensive guidance and oversight to its leadership teams. Unlike other investment firms that seek quicker financial returns from their investments, VntCap actively operates the companies within its investment portfolio for longer periods of time to achieve maximum valuation. Founded by a group of entrepreneurs from a cross-section of industries, the varied background of its members is what continues to create value in portfolio companies such as Allant Group.

