24.03.2020 11:11:00

VNG Contributes 5 BIllion Dong to Vietnam COVID-19 Prevention Fund

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VNG Corporation has disclosed to contribute 5 billion dong for VietnamCOVID-19 Prevention Fund.

This announcement has been mentioned in the email of Mr Le Hong Minh - Chairman of VNG to all Starters (VNG employee) in March 21st during the excessively complicated context of COVID-19 in Vietnam and around the world.

In the email, Mr Minh strongly impressed that VNG's current priority is to ensure healthy environment for all Starters and their families, as well as follow all government's safety requirements and contribute possible resources to Vietnam's effort in fighting against COVID-19. Along with those activities, VNG continually maintain the high quality of online products and services to serve our customers' intensive demand for working, learning, networking and entertaining.

VNG are also preparing for the worst situation that requires a part or the whole company to work from home when the pandemic keeps rising. "There might be more decisive solutions from our government to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. I hope all of us will stay calm, take care of yourselves and your families, seriously follow the official instruction and together we can suppress this pandemic. Be strong and be safe, Vietnam! Embracing challenges, VNG!" - Mr Minh concluded in his email.

About VNG:

Established since 2004, VNG is Vietnam's leading tech firm with a diverse ecosystem of products serving the needs of 100 million customers in Vietnam and many countries around the world.

After 15 years, VNG was listed as the only unicorn start-up company in Vietnam by World Startup Report in 2014 and Google-Temasek report in 2018. In 2019, VNG Brand has been estimated over 59,6 million USD by Forbes, standing among the list of Top 50 Vietnam leading brands, Top 6 Vietnam leading tech firm and VNG also wins the awards of "The best place to work in Asia" by HR Asia - The most authoritative Publication for HR Professionals.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200324/2759409-1

SOURCE VNG

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
EURO STOXX 50: Crossen der 10-Tage-Linie auf der Agenda
10:13
Vontobel: Amazon mit Nachfragezuwachs angesichts COVID-19 Ausbreitung
08:07
SMI mit Schwächephase
07:14
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Fällt die 2’200 Punkte-Marke? / Novartis – Neue Abwärtswelle?
20.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Chef warnt Mitarbeiter vor "aufziehendem Sturm" - Aktie fällt deutlich
Kampf gegen Corona: Roche startet Studie für Actemra bei Coronavirus-Lungenentzündungen - Aktie springt an
Wall Street geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Vor Halving: So könnte sich der Bitcoin-Kurs bis Mai entwickeln
SMI mit kräftigem Zuschlag -- DAX über 9'000-Punkte-Marke -- Erholung an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich im Plus
Nach Pannenserie und erneuter Belastungsprobe: Swisscom in der Bredouille
Ölpreis fällt auf 17-Jahrestief
Trotz Chaos an den Märkten: In China ist dieser Rohstoff derzeit sehr gefragt
Schweizer Startup will erste Space-Müllabfuhr ins All bringen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit kräftigem Zuschlag -- DAX über 9'000-Punkte-Marke -- Erholung an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich im Plus
Anleger am heimischen Markt schöpfen am Dienstag wieder Hoffnung. Der deutsche Leitindex ließ schon mit dem Handelsstart die wichtige 9'000-Zähler-Marke hinter sich und bleibt auch weiterhin in der Gewinnzone. An den US-Börsen geht es aufwärts. Am Dienstag griffen die Anleger in Asien wieder zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB