VNG Contributes 5 BIllion Dong to Vietnam COVID-19 Prevention Fund

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VNG Corporation has disclosed to contribute 5 billion dong for VietnamCOVID-19 Prevention Fund.

This announcement has been mentioned in the email of Mr Le Hong Minh - Chairman of VNG to all Starters (VNG employee) in March 21st during the excessively complicated context of COVID-19 in Vietnam and around the world.

In the email, Mr Minh strongly impressed that VNG's current priority is to ensure healthy environment for all Starters and their families, as well as follow all government's safety requirements and contribute possible resources to Vietnam's effort in fighting against COVID-19. Along with those activities, VNG continually maintain the high quality of online products and services to serve our customers' intensive demand for working, learning, networking and entertaining.

VNG are also preparing for the worst situation that requires a part or the whole company to work from home when the pandemic keeps rising. "There might be more decisive solutions from our government to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. I hope all of us will stay calm, take care of yourselves and your families, seriously follow the official instruction and together we can suppress this pandemic. Be strong and be safe, Vietnam! Embracing challenges, VNG!" - Mr Minh concluded in his email.

Established since 2004, VNG is Vietnam's leading tech firm with a diverse ecosystem of products serving the needs of 100 million customers in Vietnam and many countries around the world.

After 15 years, VNG was listed as the only unicorn start-up company in Vietnam by World Startup Report in 2014 and Google-Temasek report in 2018. In 2019, VNG Brand has been estimated over 59,6 million USD by Forbes, standing among the list of Top 50 Vietnam leading brands, Top 6 Vietnam leading tech firm and VNG also wins the awards of "The best place to work in Asia" by HR Asia - The most authoritative Publication for HR Professionals.

