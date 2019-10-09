09.10.2019 14:04:00

VLG Marketing Wins Agency of the Future Award

ADDISON, Texas, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VLG Marketing, LLC (VLG) was awarded Agency of the Future at the B2B Marketing Expo in Los Angeles, California.

VLG Marketing Logo

The award recognizes the fundamental role agencies play in the way technology is changing the marketing landscape. Agencies are eligible if they deliver services in B2B or B2C sectors, ranging from full-service and digital agencies to advertising, media, and PR agencies. Finalists for the award demonstrate a future-proof strategy for their clients, delivering proven creativity and innovation in order to generate success.

"B2B agencies must continuously push the envelope in order to help customers meet their goals," said VLG President Michael Simmons. "Building tech into the entire customer journey is vital," Simmons said. "This award is a testament to the great team we've built at VLG."

The B2B Marketing Expo awards are a celebration of marketing innovations, tools, agencies, and strategies that have made an impact on the world of marketing. Nominees were honored for making significant waves within the industry and were judged by a carefully selected panel of marketing experts and thought leaders. Other awards included Best Tech Innovation, Best Marketing Tool, and Best Offline Marketing.

English fashion designer and founder of Ratchet Clothing Dhillan Bhardwaj was on hand to present the award. The PRYSM Group hosts both B2B Marketing Expo Los Angeles and B2B Marketing Expo London each year. The London expo is scheduled for March 25th and 26th.

ABOUT VLG

VLG Marketing, LLC is an award-winning marketing agency founded in 2005 and headquartered in Addison, Texas. VLG delivers customized, trackable campaigns including dimensional mail, brand boxes, and website development. VLG's proprietary technology offers B2B clients a personalized account-based approach to marketing. Learn more at wefightboredom.com.

Media Contact:
Ashley Mungiguerra
amungiguerra@wefightboredom.com
(214) 641-4870

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vlg-marketing-wins-agency-of-the-future-award-300934289.html

SOURCE VLG Marketing

