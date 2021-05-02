SMI 11’022 -0.5%  SPI 14’179 -0.6%  Dow 33’875 -0.5%  DAX 15’136 -0.1%  Euro 1.0983 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’975 -0.6%  Gold 1’769 -0.1%  Bitcoin 52’106 7.0%  Dollar 0.9130 0.5%  Öl 67.3 -1.9% 

02.05.2021 18:00:00

VLDR FINAL DEADLINE TOMORROW: ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages Velodyne Lidar, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important May 3 Deadline in Securities ...

NEW YORK, May 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW) between July 2, 2020 and March 17, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important May 3, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Velodyne securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Velodyne class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2043.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 3, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE:  According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Velodyne's iconic founder and Chairman, David Hall ("Hall"), was battling with Velodyne executives for control of the Company; (2) Velodyne was losing major customer contracts; (3) Velodyne was not on track to achieve its stated guidance and such guidance lacked a reasonable basis in fact; (4) Velodyne's internal controls over financial reporting suffered from multiple material weaknesses; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about Velodyne's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Velodyne class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2043.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vldr-final-deadline-tomorrow-rosen-a-leading-national-firm-encourages-velodyne-lidar-inc-investors-with-losses-exceeding-100k-to-secure-counsel-before-important-may-3-deadline-in-securities-class-action--vldr-vldrw-301281560.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

﻿

