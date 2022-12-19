SMI 10'770 -1.0%  SPI 13'766 -1.0%  Dow 32'920 -0.9%  DAX 13'893 -0.7%  Euro 0.9894 0.1%  EStoxx50 3'804 -0.8%  Gold 1'794 0.2%  Bitcoin 15'551 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9304 -0.3%  Öl 79.4 0.2% 
mail.ru Aktie [Valor: 11919959 / ISIN: US5603172082]
19.12.2022 09:00:06

VK to acquire Medium Quality Production

19-Dec-2022 / 11:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

VK to acquire Medium Quality Production

 

 

December 19, 2022. VK announces the signing of an agreement to acquire 51% of the shares of Medium Quality Production LLC, a leading digital video content production business in the CIS.

    

The deal will allow VK to strengthen its position on the video content market through exclusive shows and collaborative projects produced exclusively for the VK Video, VK Clips and other VK media platforms.

 

For reference

 

Medium Quality Production produces What Happened Next?, Roast Battle, I Know Myself, Blitz-Creek, Big Russian Boss Show, the series Inside Lapenko, The Freaking Good Show, The Call and other shows.

***

 

For further information please contact

 

VK PR team
pr@vk.team

 

VK IR team
ir@vk.team

 

 

VK is one of the largest technology companies in Russia. Its products help millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use VK services, which enable people to keep in touch, play video games, master new skills, listen to music, watch and create video content, buy and offer goods and services and fulfill a wide range of other needs. The company provides a number of solutions for digitizing business processes, from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.

 
ISIN: US5603172082
﻿

