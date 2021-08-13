VK Rabota Job Site Invites Professionals to Join the Sheremetyevo Team

MOSCOW, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport and the VK Rabota service (part of the Mail.ru Group holding) have launched a special project called Enjoy your flight! designed to draw the attention of qualified candidates to the airport's key airport professions. The service is dedicated to the 62nd anniversary of the airport's opening.

Sheremetyevo has a number of job vacancies due to the growth of passenger traffic at the airport and the resumption of operations at international Terminal C.

The colorful interactive airport map lists current vacancies at Sheremetyevo for popular professions, including information dispatcher, passenger screening inspector, special transport driver, aircraft service agent, aircraft screening inspector, medical attendant, rescue worker and others. Each position description is accompanied by the story of a current airport employee in that role and a photo essay from the workplace. The user can also submit a job application directly online for any position.

This program has been launched partly in celebration of Sheremetyevo's 62nd anniversary, and it includes a celebratory vacancy called "Voice of Sheremetyevo International Airport." Applicants for this position must have a good voice, skills of a professional announcer and knowledge of English. The successful candidate will make celebratory and official announcements in Sheremetyevo's terminals until the end of August in honor of the airport's birthday. In addition, the chosen candidate will receive an extensive sightseeing tour of Sheremetyevo, during which he or she will learn the basic features of the largest airport in the country.

Interested candidates can apply for any of the vacancies offered on the VK Rabota pages or through the project page https://vkrabota.ru/sheremetyevo/.

On August 11, 2021 Sheremetyevo International Airport celebrates its 62nd anniversary. On this day in 1959, the first flight of a passenger airliner TU-104 was made from Leningrad to Moscow and landed at Sheremetyevo Airport (formerly the main airfield of the USSR Air Force).

Sheremetyevo Airport is among the TOP-5 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. In 2020, the airport served 19 million 784 thousand passengers. Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights, the recipient of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating. You can find additional information at http://www.svo.aero.

VK Rabota is a service for quick job and employee search based on geolocation. Founded in 2017 it focuses on blue-collar jobs. In May 2019, the service became part of Mail.ru Group. In August 2020, together with Vkontakte it launched a job search service with the same name on the social media network, and in November 2020, together with Odnoklassniki - the "OK Rabota" service. It is also integrated into the Yula ads and Mail.ru.

