22.08.2020 17:00:00

Vizion Health's Shoreline Treatment Center in Taft, Texas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark Schneider, CEO of Vizion Health, LLC ("Vizion") announced today that Shoreline Treatment Center has a new Executive Director, Mark Jackson. Shoreline is a 91-bed adolescent residential addiction treatment center located in Taft, Texas. Mr. Jackson has more than forty years of experience in psychiatric and mental health management and operations. He has built and managed psychiatric and rehabilitation facilities in ten states. Mark also has twenty years as a clinical therapist in behavioral health and substance abuse treatment settings. Vizion's CEO, Mark Schneider states "I have known Mark for many years and he is one of the finest and most ethical hospital administrators with whom I have worked. We are lucky to have Mark on our team."

Vizion Health LLC is a privately-owned healthcare company located in Charlotte, NC. Vizion brings a seasoned behavioral healthcare team with decades of experience to Shoreline Treatment Center. Mark Schneider has over four decades of operating a broad spectrum of behavioral health facilities. Stephen Chesney, Vizion's Chief Operating Officer, brings more than 30 years of experience operating multi-site and multi-state behavioral health businesses. Dr. Ann Miller, a recognized national expert in the addiction treatment industry, is Vizion's Chief Development Officer. Aaron Kneas, a Vizion partner and managing director with New Century Capital Partners (NCCP), supports the Vizion Team on structuring transactions and securing the capital for the Company's growth. "The strength of the core Vizion team has enabled us to grow quickly while continuing to ensure quality programming throughout our system," says Stephen Chesney.

Vizion's purchase of Shoreline Treatment Center marked its fourth acquisition in an aggressive campaign to purchase high quality behavioral health facilities throughout the country. Earlier acquisitions include Willow Crest Hospital and Moccasin Bend Ranch in Miami, Oklahoma. Willow Crest is a 50-bed acute care psychiatric hospital and Moccasin Bend Ranch is a 28-bed residential treatment center for children and adolescents with mental health problems. Vizion also owns NEO Health & Wellness Center, an outpatient treatment program specializing in treating the opioid issues facing rural Oklahoma residents. In Batesville, MS, Vizion owns Crossroads, a 51-bed acute psychiatric hospital affiliated with Panola Medical, as well as Magnolia Counseling Center, an outpatient mental health clinic serving Panola County. Vizion's portfolio also includes Red River Youth Academy in Norman, Oklahoma.

Further information on Vizion Health can be found at http://www.vizionhealth.com.
Vizion Health's management team can be reached at 704-626-2448.

 

