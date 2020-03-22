Vizion Health LLC addresses the Coronavirus across all of Vizion facilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vizion Health, LLC ("Vizion") of Charlotte, NC, announced today that it is keeping in daily contact with all of its mental health and addiction treatment facilities around the country to ensure that each facility's management is taking all necessary precautions related to the Coronavirus to keep all patients and employees safe from contamination. All of Vizion's facilities have remained open and are currently admitting patients. Three of Vizion's facilities, Willowcrest Hospital, Red River Youth Academy and Shoreline Hospital, serve the child and adolescent population. All three programs have revised visitation policy and are utilizing telehealth as an option for family visitation. All of Vizion's facilities are using some type of telehealth for patients, families and employees to minimize face-to-face contact. Also, all facilities are screening all patients being admitted into their facilities, as well as employees on a daily basis. Since Crossroads Behavioral Health in Batesville MS provides adult and geriatric services, they are medically clearing all visitors, patients and employees entering the building. All facilities are keeping in close contact with their state and local public health and emergency management organizations on a daily basis. Management is keeping up to date on the rapidly changing situation so they can adapt their plans accordingly and keep their employees informed with accurate and current information. Special trainings/education on infection control have been ongoing throughout all facilities. Referrals sources are also being kept abreast of all initiatives related to patient and employee safety. Working with their community healthcare partners, each facility has developed their own emergency plan in the event that an employee or patient becomes ill.

Vizion Health believes patients and employees are the priority during this crisis and that daily communication is vital to support their management who are on front lines every day. Mark Schneider, Vizion CEO says: "Our response to the Coronavirus brings out the best in our employees and our colleagues. We have a transparent management style and encourage our staff to communicate best practices among our facilities. The phrase "We're all in this together" has never been more apt. I'm very fortunate and proud to be associated with them. We will experience very difficult times ahead which will surely test our mettle. Good luck out there and stay safe."

For more information, contact Vizion Health (http://www.vizionhealth.com) or call 703-980-7085.

SOURCE Vizion Health, LLC