Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'174 -0.4%  SPI 14'706 -0.4%  Dow 34'072 0.1%  DAX 16'023 -0.6%  Euro 0.9805 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'323 -0.5%  Gold 1'932 -0.2%  Bitcoin 26'810 5.2%  Dollar 0.8950 -0.3%  Öl 77.2 2.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
GAM-Aktie tiefer: Ausserordentliche GV am 25. August geplant
Swiss Re-Aktie verliert: Weltweit riesige Versicherungslücke
Bellevue-Aktie tiefer: Gewinneinbruch im ersten Halbjahr erwartet
Implenia-Aktie höher: Zwei Grossaufträge erhalten
FedEx-Aktie unter Druck: Nachfrageschwäche drückt Ergebnis
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529Logitech2575132Idorsia36346343ABB1222171
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Vivoryon Therapeutics Aktie [Valor: 58502545 / ISIN: NL00150002Q7]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.06.2023 18:02:37

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Reports Outcome of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Vivoryon Therapeutics
13.20 EUR -1.05%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Reports Outcome of 2023 Annual General Meeting


  • All proposed resolutions approved
  • Election of two new Non-Executive Board members


Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, June 21, 2023Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today announced the appointment of Kugan Sathiyanandarajah and Professor Dr. Morten Asser Karsdal as Non-Executive members to its Board of Directors. Both appointments were approved during Vivoryon’s Annual General Meeting which took place today. All voting items were passed with a majority.


"We are pleased to welcome Kugan and Morten to Vivoryon’s Board of Directors,” said Dr. Erich Platzer, Chairman of Vivoryon’s Board of Directors. "Morten is a seasoned industry expert, renowned for his seminal contributions to translational and clinical research in biomedical sciences. He has profound expertise in the design and execution of clinical studies as well as a proven track record of successfully developing molecular diagnostics and biomarkers from early-stage development to approval. Kugan’s longstanding career spans many years of holding leading positions in the field of strategic healthcare investments, both in Europe and the U.S. He brings extensive experience in the financial industry to Vivoryon, qualifying as a financial expert due to many years of professional practice. Both new Board members are very well suited to help craft and implement value-creating strategies for the Company as we continue our efforts in bringing new treatment options to patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. On behalf of Vivoryon and the Board of Directors, I warmly welcome Morten and Kugan and look forward to working with them.”


Further information on the Company’s AGM, including the voting results on all agenda items, can be found on Vivoryon’s website: https://www.vivoryon.com/annual-general-meeting-2023/


###


About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
Vivoryon is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by our passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, we strive to change the lives of patients in need suffering from severe diseases. We leverage our in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings. Beyond our lead program, varoglutamstat, which is in Phase 2 clinical development to treat Alzheimer’s disease, we have established a solid pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including cancer, inflammatory diseases and fibrosis. www.vivoryon.com


Vivoryon Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations of the Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (the "Company”), estimates and projections with respect to the market for the Company’s products and forecasts and statements as to when the Company’s products may be available. Words such as "anticipate,” "believe,” "estimate,” "expect,” "forecast,” "intend,” "may,” "plan,” "project,” "predict,” "should” and "will” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they are based on the Management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could materially adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements and from expectations. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements. This press release does not contain risk factors. Certain risk factors that may affect the Company’s future financial results are discussed in the published annual financial statements of the Company. This press release, including any forward-looking statements, speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any information or forward-looking statements contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.


For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact
Stern IR
Julie Seidel
Tel: +1 212-698-8684
Email: SternIR-Vivoryon@sternir.com


Media Contact
Trophic Communications
Valeria Fisher
Tel: +49 175 8041816
Email: vivoryon@trophic.eu

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Vivoryon Therapeutics

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vivoryon Therapeutics

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wie ist die Volatilität des Bitcoins zu deuten? Wo steht er am Ende des Jahres und welche Kryptowährungen sind ausserdem interessant?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Rino Borini, Unternehmer und Kryptoexperte im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Bitcoin = Gold 2.0 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:30 Ethereum Kurs steigt wieder über 1.800 Dollar – die Gründe
10:36 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
09:37 Abwärtstrend setzt sich fort
09:31 Marktüberblick: Chemiesektor im Fokus
20.06.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Georg Fischer, Givaudan, Kühne + Nagel
20.06.23 Bitcoin = Gold 2.0 | BX Swiss TV
15.06.23 Julius Bär: 20.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'629.14 19.42 IQSSMU
Short 11'892.70 13.29 6SSMPU
Short 12'294.36 8.97 F1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'173.65 21.06.2023 17:31:15
Long 10'686.80 18.61 XDSSMU
Long 10'478.03 13.79 VXSSMU
Long 10'021.04 8.86 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Santhera-Aktie leichter: Lizenzabkommen für Vamorolone ermöglicht finanziellen Befreiungsschlag
S&P 500 verlässt den Bärenmarkt: So könnte es weitergehen, wenn sich die Börsengeschichte wiederholt
Credit Suisse-Analyst wenig begeistert von Meyer Burger - Warum er das Kursziel dennoch anhebt
KI-Aktien mit Potenzial: Welche Branchenvertreter Starinvestorin Cathie Wood neben NVIDIA bevorzugt
Trotz rückläufiger Inflation: SGKB geht von einem kräftigen Zinsschritt der SNB im Juni aus
Idorsia erhält Brückenfinanzierung von Jean-Paul Clozel - Idorsia-Aktie schwächer
Nach Powell-Anhörung: SMI und DAX letztendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Mittwochshandel
Gewinnmitnahmen: US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX letztlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich schwächer
Rieter-Aktie im Plus: Rieter ernennt Oliver Streuli zum Finanzchef
Holcim-Aktie fester: Holcim trennt sich von Lafarge-Geschäft in Südafrika

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit