Vivoryon Therapeutics Aktie [Valor: 58502545 / ISIN: NL00150002Q7]
01.05.2023 10:00:00

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Announces Planned Changes to Board Composition at 2023 Annual General Meeting

Vivoryon Therapeutics
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Announces Planned Changes to Board Composition at 2023 Annual General Meeting


Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, May 1, 2023Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today announced intended changes among the Non-Executive members of its Board of Directors at Vivoryon’s 2023 Annual General Meeting to be held later this year.


Reflecting Vivoryon’s continued progress towards becoming a late-stage clinical development company and in line with the Company’s commitment to meeting international best-practice standards for corporate governance and diversity, the two long-standing members Dinnies Johannes von der Osten, PhD, and Jörg Neermann, PhD, have decided in agreement with the Company to step down at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. Vivoryon intends to propose the appointment of one or two new Non-Executive Board members, with the objective of the Board’s composition better reflecting the Company’s current shareholder structure and strategic growth opportunities.


"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Vivoryon team, I would like to thank Dinnies von der Osten and Jörg Neermann for their valuable contributions over the years,” said Erich Platzer, MD, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vivoryon. "In over a decade of service, they helped to guide the Company through many stages of development. I sincerely wish them all the best in their future endeavors. I look forward to providing an update on the proposed Board additions in the context of our AGM.”


The full agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting will be published on Vivoryon’s website in May 2023.


###


About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
Vivoryon is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by our passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, we strive to change the lives of patients in need suffering from severe diseases. We leverage our in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings. Beyond our lead program, varoglutamstat, which is in Phase 2 clinical development to treat Alzheimer’s disease, we have established a solid pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including cancer, inflammatory diseases and fibrosis. www.vivoryon.com


Vivoryon Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations of the Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (the "Company”), estimates and projections with respect to the market for the Company’s products and forecasts and statements as to when the Company’s products may be available. Words such as "anticipate,” "believe,” "estimate,” "expect,” "forecast,” "intend,” "may,” "plan,” "project,” "predict,” "should” and "will” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they are based on the Management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could materially adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements and from expectations. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements. This press release does not contain risk factors. Certain risk factors that may affect the Company’s future financial results are discussed in the published annual financial statements of the Company. This press release, including any forward-looking statements, speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any information or forward-looking statements contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.


For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact
Stern IR
Julie Seidel
Tel: +1 212-698-8684
Email: SternIR-Vivoryon@sternir.com


Media Contact
Trophic Communications
Valeria Fisher
Tel: +49 175 8041816
Email: vivoryon@trophic.eu

