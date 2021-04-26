vivo Launches iQOO 7 Series of Performance Flagship Smartphones Across Overseas Markets

SHENZHEN, China, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo's independent sub-brand iQOO has begun rolling out the new 7 series in overseas markets. The iQOO 7 and the 2021 Red Dot Product Design award-winning iQOO 7 Legend are the latest 5G performance flagship smartphones by vivo that infuse the best-in-class hardware specifications with astounding software capabilities, bringing the ultimate mobile gaming and multi-media entertainment experiences to consumers around the world. Having first launched in China to critical acclaim, the iQOO 7 series will now be officially launched internationally, starting in India.

"Since 2020, iQOO has been a Premium Partner of BMW M Motorsport, born out of our mutual affinity for speed and shared brand philosophy. At iQOO, we prioritize the thrill of performance through powerful technology above all else, bringing unlimited joy and excitement to consumers,"said Kent Cheng, President of Global Markets at iQOO. "Inspired by the spirit of motor racing, motorsport elements are incorporated on the iQOO 7 Legend in the form of three iconic rally stripes to emulate an incredible sense of speed through design," he added.

Top-Line Monster Performance

The iQOO 7 Legend and iQOO 7 are the most power-packed and dynamic iQOO smartphones launched to date. Embodying the brand concept of 'I Quest On and On', the new series allows users to explore an undiscovered realm of monster performance.

"In the mobile era, smartphones are crucial to our daily lives and users are constantly pursuing superior performance, leading to evolving consumer demands. Benefiting from vivo's user-oriented innovation, the iQOO 7 series unleashes the full potential of power-packed technology to deliver on the rigorous needs of users with a passion for e-sports," said Kent Cheng.

The iQOO 7 Legend has been decked out with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 5G mobile platform,[1] combined with an enhanced LPDDR5 flash drive for faster sequential read and write speed, resulting in lightning quick app calling and caching capabilities for users along with more efficient power consumption. Meanwhile, the iQOO 7 is equipped with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 870 and an intelligent display chip, providing powerful CPU and GPU performance for more smooth visual effects and vivid colors.

Both smartphones also feature enhanced V6 UFS 3.1 memory chip, which has been further enhanced for faster file downloads, copies and installations. vivo has also incorporated the Extended RAM function within the iQOO 7 series, as 3GB of ROM have been re-allocated to be added upon 8GB of RAM, allowing apps to run simultaneously with minimal lag and sufficient storage space.

Supported by 66W FlashCharge technology, the iQOO 7 series allows for greatly reduced charging times to satisfy the fast-paced lifestyles of modern day smartphone users. On the battery front, the iQOO 7 Legend is decked out with a 4000mAh (TYP) battery, while the iQOO 7 sports a 4400mAh (TYP) battery, resulting in unrestrained device power and longevity.

The iQOO 7 series houses an industry-leading Liquid Cooling System, designed with cutting-edge materials that efficiently dissipate heat through the evaporation and condensation of thermal fluids within the internal vapor chamber. This intricate system can counteract intense temperature build-ups and negate the increased power consumption that can arise from heavy-duty loads, effectively avoiding the CPU frequency reduction to maintain consistent high-performance device output. Frame drop issues will no longer be a concern for users, bringing a smoother mobile gaming and smartphone usage experience.

The Ultimate E-sports and Entertainment Machine

To provide an unparalleled experience to young and tech-savvy consumers in their relentless quest for passion, the iQOO 7 series is designed from the ground up for on-the-go gamers and revolutionizes the smartphone user experience to match professional e-sports standards.

For starters, an intelligent display chip has been embedded within the iQOO 7 to boost the display performance of popular mobile games. This advanced mobile display feature can holistically enhance the user entertainment experience with optimized clarity, color and motion for a higher dynamic range and higher frame rate. With this chip, the iQOO 7 can eliminate unintended blur and judder while preserving the effect of every intended in-game graphic and motion sequence.

Both the iQOO 7 Legend and the iQOO 7 utilize a full sensing screen with 120Hz refresh rate[2], which can be revved-up to a groundbreaking 1000Hz Instant Touch Sampling Rate with 300Hz Touch Sampling Rate by using the new Super Touch Acceleration function. The feature allows users to experience an ultra-high refresh rate with advanced screen touch response, gaining a distinct edge with smooth gameplay. In competitive scenarios where every movement is crucial to coming out on top, this minimal touch latency can create a faster operational advantage for users to put their skills on display and out-maneuver opponents effortlessly.

The iQOO 7 series touts an impressive array of immersive features that can get user's hearts pumping. At the top of the line, the iQOO 7 Legend contains Monster Touch, which has been refined to now be implemented under the screen with dual-control and pressure-sensitive digital buttons. This custom setting enables faster and more ergonomic gaming, allowing two fingers to accomplish what four fingers previously could in games such as Free Fire, Call of Duty and Genshin.

For a more realistic feel, the Monster Engine Dual-Linear Motors are present on the left and right sides of the iQOO 7 Legend device body to achieve dynamic vibration. This 4D vibration can simulate actions across many gaming or entertainment scenarios – including weapon recoil, steering a vehicle or receiving damage – making the gaming experience much more authentic.

To refine traditional smartphone audio technology, vivo has equipped the iQOO 7 series with a new Monster Beat Surround Sound Stereo system with dual speakers, complete with Hi-Res Audio certification. In addition to having fuller bass, higher fidelity, louder volume and a wider sound field, the speakers can provide 3D surround sound. This crisp directional audio of multi-media sound effects can even help users to obtain auditory information, such as character footsteps or gunfire direction, in competitive games or interactive films.

Premium Build and Sleek Design

With an eye-catching and bold new style, both the iQOO 7 Legend and iQOO 7 are designed with a minimalist aesthetic to portray an indomitable attitude of power and endurance. A dash of motorsport heritage has been ingrained on the iQOO 7 Legend's pure matte white surface in the iconic form of tri-color racing stripes, engraved with the slogan "Fascination Meets Innovation" for a sleek and fashionable look. Meanwhile, the iQOO 7 comes in a Storm Black or Solid Ice Blue colorway, projecting a clean appearance that emanates youthfulness from every angle.

The Marine Aluminum middle frame of iQOO 7 Legend prevents corrosion from oils and perspiration from users' hands, providing extra protection to the smartphone's rear cover and screen when the device suffers from a heavy impact fall. Outfitted with AG frosted glass, preventing the appearance of fingerprints and smudges on the glossy surface.

The iQOO 7 series also boasts a strong triple rear-camera setup, with both devices containing a 48MP main camera and a 13MP super wide-angle macro camera. The iQOO 7 is equipped with a 2MP mono camera while iQOO 7 Legend has an additional hardware advantage with a 13MP 50mm Pro Portrait Lens. In terms of stabilization, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) is added to the 48MP main camera to greatly improve image capturing in Extreme Night Vision, Pro-sport Mode and long exposure scenarios. Pixel Shift Ultra HD imaging technology[3] is also combined with OIS to break the physical limit of sensors and noticeably improve image details and quality so users can capture clear images during zoom photography, meeting users' comprehensive photography requirements under different scenarios.

About iQOO

iQOO, an independent sub-brand of the vivo group, aims to bring cutting-edge industry technology to users more quickly and easily for enhanced experiences with high-performance devices. The iQOO brand deeply understands the performance needs of users and the collective desire for technological innovation by a new generation. Backed by vivo's strong capabilities and user oriented innovation, iQOO has multiple product lines operating independently. Currently, iQOO has three smarthphone series: iQOO Flagship, iQOO Neo and iQOO Z.

About vivo

vivo is a leading, product-driven, global technology company, with its core business focusing on smart devices and intelligent services. vivo is committed to connecting users around the globe, through design of exciting and innovative smartphones and companion devices, as well as services which integrate technology and design thinking in unique and creative ways. Following the company core values, which include innovation, consumer orientation and benfen*, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy, with the vision of becoming a leading, long-lasting, world-class enterprise.

With headquarters in China, supported by a network of 10 R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi'an, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego, vivo is focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set-up five production hubs (including brand authorized manufacturing center), across China, South- and Southeast Asia, with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 40 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to build technology for good.

Please stay informed of vivo's news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

[1] Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, and/or is its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporate, registered in United States and other countries. [2] Some certain applications or game interfaces may be only supported by 60 Hz due to reasons like compatibility. [3] The pixel value may vary under different camera modes and is subject to actual usage.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vivo-launches-iqoo-7-series-of-performance-flagship-smartphones-across-overseas-markets-301276574.html

SOURCE vivo