VIVO Clinic Unveils New Travel Information Portal

|
16.05.2021 20:00:00
Leading PCR test provider VIVO Clinic has launched a travel information portal to assist with international trips to and from the UK.
BIRMINGHAM, England, May 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the pandemic, travel has been severely restricted. Now that the Government has launched a traffic light system designation for every country, UK residents are once again beginning to book holidays for the future.
The travel information portal is a comprehensive resource that provides relevant travel information in one place.
Travellers can browse countries based on the current traffic light designation and live popularity.
When viewing specific countries, travellers can see:
- Which tests are required before, during, and after their trip
- Current restrictions in that country
- Weather, currency conversion, and time difference
- Up to date Covid-19 statistics for that location
- Flight and hotel availability
Commenting on the new system, Will Andrews, CTO at VIVO Clinic says: "International travel is set to bounce back in a big way, but understanding current restrictions and requirements can be confusing, and planning a trip can involve a time-consuming slog through many resources."
The system automatically aggregates hundreds of data sources to provide information for 330 countries.
"We are incredibly proud of our travel information portal and hope that it will simplify international travel so customers can book trips confidently and safely."
https://vivoclinic.com/covid-travel-from-uk
press@vivoteam.co.uk
0333 305 8486
Related Images
covid-19-travel-portal.jpg
Covid-19 Travel Portal
Travel information portal on iPad
Inside
Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss?
Bis ins Jahr 1934 lässt sich die Börsenweissheit «Sell in May and go away» zurückverfolgen. Was sie damals begründete und ob sie dem heute noch standhält, dazu gibt Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie nähere Einblicke im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- DAX gewinnt schlussendlich -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte vor dem Wochenende zu. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls stärker. An der Wall Street standen die Zeichen auf Erholung. In Fernost dominierten am Freitag die Bullen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}