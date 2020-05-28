VIVO Cannabis™ Announces Results of 2020 AGM and Election of New Director

NAPANEE, ON, May 28, 2020 /CNW/ - VIVO Cannabis Inc. (TSX: VIVO, OTCQX: VVCIF) ("VIVO" or the "Company") today announced that each of the seven individuals nominated for election as a director of VIVO at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 28, 2020 were elected. Management nominated each of the existing directors, together with new nominee, Christie Henderson, for election at the Meeting.

Ms. Henderson is the Managing Partner and CEO of Henderson Partners LLP, a firm of chartered professional accountants and advisors, as well as a certified Corporate Director (ICD.D), with more than 20 years of experience with consumer products, retail, real estate, brewery, food and professional service industries, and private equity. She is an experienced board chair, and has served on the governance, audit and risk committees of various boards.

"Christie is an outstanding addition to the Board and will bolster our commitment to being an industry leader in corporate governance," said Barry Fishman, VIVO's Chief Executive Officer. "Having the counsel of one of Canada's top female entrepreneurs is a tremendous asset and we look forward to benefiting from her expertise in a variety of areas, including financial and enterprise risk management as well as corporate strategy and performance."

A total of 92,718,543 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 31.3% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. The election of directors was voted upon by ballot and the detailed voting results on that matter are set out below:

Director Number of Votes

FOR Number of Votes

Withheld Percentage of Votes Cast

FOR Matter Paul Lucas 89,632,609 3,085,934 96.7% John Easson 89,474,798 3,243,745 96.5% Barry Fishman 88,662,981 4,055,562 95.6% Richard Fitzgerald 89,545,279 3,173,264 96.6% Daryl Kramp 89,535,615 3,182,928 96.6% Daniel Laflamme 89,051,831 3,666,712 96.1% Christie Henderson 89,504,550 3,213,993 96.5%

All matters put to shareholders at the Meeting were approved. Detailed voting results for the Meeting will be included in the Report on Voting Results to be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About VIVO Cannabis™

VIVO Cannabis™ is recognized for trusted, premium cannabis products and services. It holds production and sales licences from Health Canada and operates world-class indoor and seasonal airhouse cultivation facilities with proprietary plant-growing technology in Hope, British Columbia and Napanee, Ontario. VIVO has a collection of premium brands, each targeting different customer segments, including Canna Farms™, Beacon Medical™, Fireside™, Lumina™ and Canadian Bud Collection™. The Company is expanding its production capabilities and distribution network. Harvest Medicine, VIVO's patient-centric, scalable network of medical cannabis clinics, has serviced over 100,000 patient visits. VIVO is pursuing several partnership and product development opportunities and is focusing its international efforts on Germany and Australia. The Company has a healthy balance sheet and is well-positioned to accelerate its path to profitability. For more information visit: www.vivocannabis.com

