10.10.2019 12:45:00

Vivint Solar Survey Shows 40% of Californians Have Considered Purchasing Solar + Storage in Preparation for Power Outages

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) — In a survey* recently conducted by Vivint Solar, a leading full-service residential solar provider in the United States, almost half of California homeowners surveyed revealed that they would find a power outage lasting longer than two hours "very stressful" and nearly two-thirds believed a power outage was "inevitable" within the next year.

Vivint Solar (PRNewsfoto/Vivint Solar)

This data is illuminating in light of the recent announcement by Pacific Gas & Electric stating that it would be cutting off power in many parts of northern and central California in hopes of preventing wildfires caused by the utility's power lines.

"Vivint Solar provides tens of thousands of Californians with reliable and clean energy every day," said David Bywater, CEO of Vivint Solar. "It comes as no surprise that over 40% of California homeowners have considered purchasing residential solar + storage to ready themselves for the forecasted power outages."

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar is a leading full-service residential solar provider in the United States. With the help of Vivint Solar, homeowners can power their homes with clean, renewable energy, typically achieving significant financial savings over time. Vivint Solar designs and installs solar energy systems for homeowners and offers monitoring and maintenance services. In addition to being able to purchase a solar energy system outright, homeowners may benefit from Vivint Solar's affordable, flexible financing options, including power purchase agreements, or lease agreements, where available. Vivint Solar also offers solar plus storage systems with LG Chem home batteries and electric vehicle chargers with ChargePoint Home. For more information, visit www.vivintsolar.com or follow @VivintSolar on Twitter.  

*With the help of Qualtrics, Vivint Solar surveyed a representative sample of California homeowners. Overall, 315 respondents were surveyed in August 2019.

Press Contact:
Heather Hurst
Senior Director of Communications
385-202-6577
pr@vivintsolar.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vivint-solar-survey-shows-40-of-californians-have-considered-purchasing-solar--storage-in-preparation-for-power-outages-300936271.html

SOURCE Vivint Solar, Inc.

