24.07.2019 04:00:00

VIVIFI -- Newest MVNO To Reinvent Telecommunication Landscape in Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVIFI, Singapore's newest Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) is here to reinvent the telecommunication landscape. 

After doing extensive research on data consumption patterns, VIVIFI wants users to know that they are not maximizing their plans. 

VIVIFI offers VIVIFI Share -- the only non-contract shareable mobile plan that comes together with the first mobile line, starting from $29.90. Users can simply add on more mobile lines at a promotional price of $5.35 to share their data, talk time and SMS. 

With this, a family of 4 pays as low as $11.49 per person for 20GB of data, 300 mins of talktime and 100 SMS to share. Each additional mobile line also gets to enjoy an extra 2GB.

VIVIFI is the first MVNO to offer affordable tiered rates to users who exceed their data, talktime and SMS limit. Sharing continues seamlessly without any bill shock or prior commitments to any add-ons. VIVIFI users no longer have to worry about being charged a hefty penalty for over-usage or having to pay extra for add-ons which may not be utilised.

"We are here to Vivifi our customers. With us, our customers have an opportunity to unify their family with just ONE mobile plan. Vivifi your life and enjoy to the fullest by sharing," said Dr Lim Teck Meng, CEO of VIVIFI.

Being able to stay connected even while travelling has become a necessity. VIVIFI provides data roaming services and allows users to make international calls and SMS wherever they are without a monthly activation fee. 

"Singapore and the world are in the midst of the biggest technology revolution ever seen. The VIVIFI brand and experience was created to help Singapore residents make the most out of many of the amazing technological innovations coming our way. 5G and IoT are just two great examples in the near term. The VIVIFI brand will continue to launch very exciting and new-to-market products and experiences," said Mr. Terence Yow, Founder & Director of VIVIFI and Founder & Managing Director of Enviably Me Pte Ltd, Exclusive Distributor of Melissa Brand of Footwear for Singapore, Malaysia and India.

VIVIFI is the brand of ICYMI Pte Ltd, which has obtained a service-based operator licence from the Infocomm Development Authority (IDA).

VIVIFI aims to enrich users' life, energize their play and empower their work. VIVIFI values customer's needs and values amongst everything else, guided by innovation, optimism and trust. 

Find out more on https://www.vivifi.me and start saving together witfamilies/friends on mobile data consumption.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190722/2530549-1

SOURCE VIVIFI

Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX erzielten Zuwächse. An der Wall Street ging es bergauf. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag mit Gewinnen.

