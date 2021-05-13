SMI 11’034 0.4%  SPI 14’142 0.3%  Dow 33’876 0.9%  DAX 15’200 0.3%  Euro 1.0938 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’952 0.1%  Gold 1’823 0.4%  Bitcoin 43’380 -5.4%  Dollar 0.9068 -0.2%  Öl 66.7 -3.4% 
13.05.2021 19:32:00

Vivera Pharmaceuticals Welcomes Farah Al Qaissieh as Neurosciences Ambassador

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company, has named Farah Al Qaissieh to the Ambassador Board of its Neurosciences Division. As an ambassador, Ms. Al Qaissieh will serve a critical role in supporting and guiding the expansion of Vivera's focus to include psychiatric and neurological therapies for patients worldwide, beginning with her home country, the United Arab Emirates.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Ms. Al Qaissieh is an accomplished motivational speaker who founded Stutter UAE in 2013. She went on to launch iStutter Center, an online speech therapy center focused on treatments for stuttering, in partnership with SpeechCare Center in Portugal. Ms. Al Qaissieh shared her journey with stuttering through her short film documentary, Just Another Accent, which was featured at the Cannes Film Festival.

"I am honored to join the Ambassador Board of an innovative company as Vivera, which has placed such a strong focus in support of people who stutter," states Ms. Farah Al Qaissieh. "I am looking forward to opening up the Gulf Region to Vivera, as we work toward helping people learn to celebrate their accents and stutter with a smile."

An active member of the Young Arab Leaders, Ms. Al Qaissieh is a leader and respected role model within her community. In 2018, Ms. Al Qaissieh received the Abu Dhabi Award, the Emirate's highest civilian medal and recognition granted by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, for her positive impact in the community.

"We are excited to introduce Ms. Al Qaissieh as a Neurosciences Ambassador," says Vivera Pharmaceuticals' Vice President and co-founder Olivia Karpinski. "With her valuable guidance, we can focus our Neurosciences division's efforts on areas of the greatest impact for patients at home and across the globe."

"We welcome Ms. Al Qaissieh to our Neurosciences Ambassador Board," says Dr. Stephen McColgan, Vivera Pharmaceuticals' Chief Medical Officer. "Not only do we need more young advocates in public roles, but more young women as well. Ms. Al Qaissieh's work and visibility is very important for the fluency disorder community."

Vivera is devoted to the research and development of treatments for a wide variety of neurological conditions to enhance the lives of patients and providers. Vivera's Neurosciences Division is currently developing novel neuropsychiatric treatments utilizing the company's TABMELT® technology, a patented sublingual drug-delivery system for pharmaceutical use.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals
Founded in 2018, Vivera is an industry-disrupting pharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies for various indications, including opioid deterrence and cessation, non-addictive solutions for pain management, and pharmaceutical and medical device products. The Company comprises six divisions, each with a unique mission working synergistically to support Vivera's core mission of putting patients first.

For more information, please visit www.viverapharmaceuticals.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Contact: Megan Kay
megan@cerrell.com
814-574-8011

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vivera-pharmaceuticals-welcomes-farah-al-qaissieh-as-neurosciences-ambassador-301291159.html

SOURCE Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

