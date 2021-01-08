SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
08.01.2021 01:01:00

Viva! poll - 9 in 10 Britons want intensive farming methods banned amid virus fears

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some nine in ten Britons want the Government to introduce an immediate ban on intensive farming methods amid concerns over killer viruses.

A new poll out today will reveal 85 percent want to see an end to so-called "factory farms."

The OnePoll survey of 2,000 UK adults was commissioned by the vegan charity Viva!

Factory farms see poultry, pigs, or cattle confined into tightly-packed indoor pens.

Around two-thirds of farmed animals are factory farmed worldwide every year – totalling some 50 billion animals. 

Today three in four of the world's new or emerging infectious diseases such as coronavirus come from animals - mainly from factory farming and the trade in wildlife.  

Taken together 57 zoonotic diseases were responsible for an estimated 2.6 billion cases of human illness and 4.4 million deaths in 2020. 

Experts at the European Food Safety Agency agree that animals reared in high-stress environments such as factory farms are more likely to contract viral infections.

The Scientific task force on Avian Influenza and Wild Birds states that outbreaks of highly pathogenic bird flu are typically associated with poultry farming.  

Last month Defra confirmed a UK case of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian flu strain.  

The poll also revealed some 31 percent of Britons are set to slash their meat consumption or go vegan in 2021 amid COVID-19 concerns.

Experts agree a vegan diet can help people lose weight, reverse diabetes, lower their blood pressure and cholesterol, reducing their risk of severe COVID-19. 

Viva! Director Juliet Gellatley said:

"Experts agree that factory farming is one of the leading causes of the mutation and spread of killer viruses between animals and humans.  

"Whitehall is playing Russian Roulette with the lives of millions of Britons by continuing to permit farmers to cram thousands of animals together in despicable conditions.  

"Today the Great British Public has spoken. It's time to end factory farming before it ends us." 

Senior Health Researcher Dr Justine Butler said:

"Across the UK we are seeing outbreaks of avian flu in factory farms as well as backyard chickens.   

"The scientific evidence could not be clearer. When you farm animals intensively you risk increasing the chance of mutation and spread of dangerous viruses."    

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 82.72
3.84 %
Alcon 59.74
3.68 %
CS Group 12.56
3.08 %
The Swatch Grp 246.40
2.75 %
UBS Group 13.67
2.70 %
Swiss Re 85.02
-0.37 %
Swisscom 480.00
-0.44 %
Givaudan 3’702.00
-0.48 %
Novartis 82.29
-0.56 %
Roche Hldg G 297.65
-1.78 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

07.01.21
Weekly-Hits: USA – Jahrzehntelange Hausse / Schweizer Dividenden – Eine kluge Strategie
07.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp
07.01.21
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen: BRC auf BYD, NIO, Tesla
07.01.21
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
05.01.21
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla oder NIO? Dieser Elektro-Pionier könnte 2021 die Nase vorn haben
Dow schliesst in Grün -- SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX reisst 14.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich grün
Bitcoin steigt weiter und knackt die 40'000-Dollar-Marke
Anleger sollten nach Ansicht von Raiffeisen in der Schweiz investieren
Lonza: Produktion von Impfstoff läuft bereits im kleinen Rahmen
Darum schwächt sich der Dollar zu Euro und Franken ab
Deutsche Börse: Wirecard wird am 7. Januar letztmals auf XETRA gehandelt - Wirecard-Aktie im freien Fall
Bitcoin markiert neues Allzeithoch über 35'000 Dollar
Moderna-Aktie mit Aufschlägen: Auch Moderna-Impfstoff in der EU zugelassen
Dow Jones beendet den Handel in Grün -- SMI geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX klettert letztlich kräftig -- Asiens Börsen schliessen hauptsächlich freundlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst in Grün -- SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX reisst 14.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich grün
Der Schweizer Börse konnte im Handelsverlauf die Gewinnzone erobern. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging die Rekordrally unterdessen weiter. Auch die Wall Street präsentierte sich im Plus. Auch in Japan und auf dem chinesischen Festland ging es nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit