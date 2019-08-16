Vitality CBD Further Strengthens Distribution by Listing Nationally in Boots

BIRMINGHAM, England, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitality CBD, the fastest growing CBD company in the UK, have announced their successful launch across 265 Boots stores. This comes after the positive reception to their soft launch in the new Boots flagship store in Covent Garden and on Boots.com .

Vitality CBD focus on high quality organic hemp, and attribute their growing success to the vast amount of research and development that goes into their products. Since the beginning of the year Vitality CBD has gained over 1500 retail stockists, and have seen corresponding growth in their overall market share.

After launching 6 of their 32 SKUs in Boots, Vitality CBD's commercial director Phil Glyn said:

"We see launching in Boots as an important milestone, especially since over 90% of the UK lives within 10 minutes of a Boots store. The CBD industry is at a real turning point in the UK, and it's key we ensure users are buying products from credible retailers."

Vitality CBD's flagship product available in all 265 Boots stores is their THC-free Oral Spray. It comes in three strength levels (low, medium and high for variable dosing), and three popular flavours (natural, berry, and lemon).

Also launching is their THC-free Muscle Balm, which contains a specially selected mix of organic essential oils. This blend makes it the best way to apply CBD externally, ensuring it's absorbed quickly.

The UK CBD industry is growing rapidly with a reported 1.3M regular users (source: CMC June 2019). This same study projected that the UK industry will be worth £1B per annum by 2025. Vitality CBD have also announced they are shortly launching a wide variety of new CBD products to meet this increasing demand.

About Vitality CBD:

Since being established in the UK in 2018, Vitality CBD has moved from strength-to-strength. With a team of 40 staff, distribution across Europe, and 2 awards under its belt already, Vitality CBD is fast becoming the UK's market leaders for CBD.

