01.06.2021 02:58:00 
01.06.2021 02:58:00

Vitality Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

TSXV Trading Symbol:  VPI

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Vitality Products Inc. (TSXV: VPI) (the "Company" or "Vitality") is pleased to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ending January 31, 2021.  Vitality has achieved its highest sales total for one fiscal year since the revitalization and launch of Vitality.

www.vitality.ca (CNW Group/Vitality Products Inc.)

The financial results of the Company for its year ended January 31, 2021 show a net loss of $179,918 or $0.01 per share compared to a net loss of $62,943 or $0.00 per share for the same period last year.  Sales for the year ended January 31, 2021 of the Company's premium natural health products increased 30% to $802,775 (2020 - $618,171) as Vitality doubled its product line to include new innovative products in June 2020.  The Company's general and administrative expenses for the year ended January 31, 2021 increased to $741,050 (2020 - $499,518).  Wages and salary increased to $342,220 (2020 - $218,527) as Vitality expanded the sales team in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.  Promotion increased to $125,985 (2020 - $75,313) as the Company increased advertising spend with a priority focus on new listings and online sales with amazon.com, amazon.ca and vitality.ca.

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, Vitality sales decreased 4% to $196,770 (2020 Q4 - $204,058).  The financial results from operations show a net loss of $10,563 (2020 Q4 - $28,115).  General and administrative expenses decreased to $141,997 (2020 Q4 - $172,724) as wages and salary decreased to $57,830 (2020 Q4 - $79,284).  During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company's sales team in British Columbia became responsible for all distribution channels across Canada.

The Company's audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the years ended January 31, 2021 and 2020 are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Vitality

Visit our new Investor site: investinvitality.com

VITALITY® is an award-winning line of clean vitamins and supplements, marketed to natural health retailers and health and wellness conscious consumers. Manufactured locally in BC, and currently sold in 600 natural health stores and online, the products are non-GMO and third party tested. Following the proven success of the line through repeat orders and same store sales growth, the Company is focused on expanding distribution and growing sales in-store and online; evaluating, researching and developing new products for future distribution; and exploring new markets for its products.

On behalf of the Board of
VITALITY PRODUCTS INC.

"Cheryl A. Grant" (signed)    
________________________________
Cheryl A. Grant, President & CEO

Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release involves forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions.  By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Such factors include, among others, the following risks: risks associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume.  Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change.  Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE.  READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE.  WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Vitality Products Inc.

﻿

