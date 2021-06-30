Vitality Announces First Quarter Results

TSXV Trading Symbol: VPI

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Vitality Products Inc. (TSXV: VPI) (the "Company" or "Vitality") is pleased to report its financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2021. Vitality has achieved its highest sales total for one fiscal quarter since the revitalization and launch of Vitality.

The financial results of the Company for the three months ended April 30, 2021 show a net loss of $107,451 or $0.00 per share compared to a net loss of $52,444 or $0.00 per share for the same period last year. Sales for the three months ended April 30, 2021 of the Company's premium natural health products increased 12% to $213,063 (2020 - $190,823).

The Company's general and administrative expenses for the three months ended April 30, 2021 increased to $256,570 (2020 - $192,235). Wages and salary significantly increased to $120,689 (2020 - $89,325) as Vitality added key employees including its Chief Operating Officer. Colby Fackler joined Vitality as Chief Operating Officer (COO) starting on February 16, 2021. Colby joins Vitality after 15 years in leadership roles, including most recently as VP, Sales & Partnerships at Vancouver Whitecaps FC. His extensive expertise in sales strategy, execution, partnership development, service and marketing will be invaluable to the growth of Vitality. Colby Fackler is responsible for business operations and sales. Promotion increased to $54,246 (2020 - $43,992) as the Company launched a four-month advertising campaign to increase sales and market share in BC's Lower Mainland, one of Canada's largest natural health markets. Three radio spots were played 960 times over three months on two radio stations (Z95.3 FM and the Breeze 104.3 FM) and were aligned with a four-month digital marketing campaign of social media (Facebook), display, retargeting and search (Google ad words). Vitality has contracted Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) and its digital partner AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) to manage the campaigns.

On April 16, 2021, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement by issuing 6,000,000 units for a subscription price of $0.17 per unit, raising gross proceeds of $1,020,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant of the Company, and each such warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company for a period of one year from the closing of the private placement at an exercise price of $0.25. The Company incurred share issuance costs of $50,419 paid in cash.

The Company's condensed interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended April 30, 2021 and 2020 are available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

About Vitality

Visit our new Investor site: investinvitality.com

VITALITY® is an award-winning line of clean vitamins and supplements, marketed to natural health retailers and health and wellness conscious consumers. Manufactured locally in BC, and currently sold in 600 natural health stores and online, the products are non-GMO and third party tested. Following the proven success of the line through repeat orders and same store sales growth, the Company is focused on expanding distribution and growing sales in-store and online; evaluating, researching and developing new products for future distribution; and exploring new markets for its products.

