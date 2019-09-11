11.09.2019 18:05:00

Vital Proteins Continues New Category Expansion With Exclusive Liquid Collagen Creamer™ Debut At Natural Products Expo East

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Proteins is carving out more space in refrigerators everywhere with the debut of Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer™, a simplified and functional spin on today's junk-laden liquid creamer varieties. Offered in 4 delicious flavors - Hazelnut, Vanilla, Mocha and Coconut - each bottle of creamer is made without dairy and touts 5 grams of collagen per serving (more than any other creamer on the market), naturally-occurring MCTs from coconut cream, and is made without any fillers, binders or gums.

11, 1 oz. servings; each bottle will retail individually for $7.99

Raise your mug to the ultimate pour, stir and go convenience of Vital Proteins' silky smooth Collagen Creamers™. Doesn't get more delicious than that. 

"Creating a collagen-based liquid creamer was really a no-brainer for us. The number one way our customers are enjoying their daily intake of collagen is in their coffee, so we wanted to cater to those individuals who prefer a chilled, liquid add-on to their morning - or afternoon - cup," explains Kurt Seidensticker, Found and CEO of Vital Proteins. 

Seidensticker continues, "We're also excited to be creating new products in the beverage category that allow us to reach our customers in a number of places throughout their preferred retailer or conventional grocer."

Vital Proteins Collagen Creamers™ will be available online and at retailers nationwide beginning early spring 2020. 

ABOUT VITAL PROTEINS®
Vital Proteins' whole food-based, collagen-boosting collection was created to nourish those who seek a life without limits and a path to natural, youthful vibrancy. Vital Proteins' products contain better for you sources of essential proteins and nutrients made with the highest quality ingredients. Get the most out of every day with great-tasting collagen-based nutrition that promotes overall health and wellness from the inside out.** For more information, please visit www.vitalproteins.com.

**These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Vital Proteins logo (PRNewsfoto/Vital Proteins)

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vital-proteins-continues-new-category-expansion-with-exclusive-liquid-collagen-creamer-debut-at-natural-products-expo-east-300916276.html

SOURCE Vital Proteins

