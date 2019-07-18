+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
Vitagene intends to acquire In-Video Impressions, to accelerate the delivery of personalized health and wellness products

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vitagene, the leading platform for personalized health products, announced its intention to acquire In-Video Impressions, an audience targeting, digital advertising, and customer acquisition company. In-Video's CEO, Nikhil Arun, will join Vitagene as the Head of Growth. With this acquisition, Vitagene will be able to accelerate its efforts to help as many people as possible build the ultimate personal lifestyle plan.

In-Video primarily operates in the health and wellness space, which made joining Vitagene the natural next step for the company. In-Video's CEO Nikhil Arun stated: "We want to help as many people as possible make the healthiest life choices, and there is no better way to do that than to help grow the leading platform for personalized health and wellness products in the world".

Vitagene is a leading consumer nutrition and health personalization company leveraging genetics. Vitagene leverages the advancements in big data and computational biology to generate recommendations that are actionable and easy to understand.  Vitagene has been successful in engaging consumers and helping them achieve their wellness goals. "Nikhil and his team have been effective in helping Vitagene hone its growth engine by better targeting consumers leveraging various medias," said Vitagene Co-founder, Al Hariri.  

