VitaBounty Partners with Retail Giant, Overstock.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VitaBounty is expanding their online reach, with products now available through Overstock.com, as the health and wellness brand continues to increase their e-commerce presence throughout 2020. Partnering with Overstock has been a smart move for VitaBounty, as the retail giant boasts one of the largest followings on the web.

With more people staying safe and buying from home, maintaining a diverse selection of e-commerce listings is critical to any brand's success, but selling through massive online retailers like Overstock also comes with some other benefits. Exposure is a major factor in expanding VitaBounty's customer base, since their all-natural supplement line has a greater chance of connecting with new buyers if it is sold through websites where people are already buying their household essentials.

In the last four months, Overstock has gained popularity, with their value rising by more than double since May of 2020. This makes it an integral time to sign on with this industry giant and make connections for the future of web-based commerce.

The customer base for nutritional products is broadening as more people are looking to stay healthy, with the convenience of shopping online. VitaBounty's strength has always been in the uniquely beneficial nature of their products, and the high level of research that goes into the development of their products. One of their most unique products is their VitaImmune Syrup, which combines the power of VitaImmuneXP with some of the best-known ingredients that nature has to offer, like elderberry and loquat, which together form a safe and effective liquid to help fortify the body's natural defenses.

VitaImmuneXP, previously sold under the brand name Lentinex, is a purified version of the supplement Beta-glucan with a triple helix structure, which maximizes the efficacy of this natural compound. Beta-glucans have been heavily researched for their beneficial properties and are most often consumed as a health supplement. Beta-glucans are found in a variety of food sources, from cereals, like wheat, to yeast, bacteria, and fungi. The Beta-glucan in VitaImmune comes from fermented shiitake mushroom, which is highly potent and the most allergy-friendly source.

Supplement sales of all types have been on the rise in the United States, but it can be difficult to find all-natural remedies that meet the high standards and nutritional needs of many customers. Making products available through a host of different mainstream sellers has set VitaBounty up to flourish in the coming year, as web-based sales continue to rise.

Find VitaBounty's VitaImmune and other products, now for sale through their company website, vitabounty.com, and Overstock.com.

