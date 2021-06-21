Visual Edge, Inc. Appoints Senior Vice President of Sales, U.S.

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Visual Edge, Inc. announced the appointment of Michael Cozzens as the Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales Managed IT Services, as well as Print Products and Solutions.

"We are fortunate to have someone as talented as Michael on our team," shared Brian Frank, Chief Operating Officer for Visual Edge, Inc. "He has been highly successful in all aspects of our industry and we will be able to leverage his leadership and sales management skills to lead our sales team. We are pleased again to grow while promoting from within the company."

Cozzens brings 30-years of proven results in business growth and creating strong team structures. Michael embraces business challenges and seeks out opportunities while developing ways to streamline processes and advance efficiency to drive top-line revenue growth and profit models. He has consistently exceeded multi-million-dollar national sales revenue quotas and has built, trained and mentored winning sales teams.

Michael owned and operated WBS Technologies for 12-years which was Visual Edge Technologies third of thirty-four acquisitions. After being acquired, he worked as the Vice President of Business Planning for Visual Edge. Michael will continue to help drive M&A for Visual Edge.

Mr. Cozzens' experience as a business owner is of particular value for understanding and influencing sales teams and others within the Visual Edge IT operating companies across the country. He has played a role in every aspect of the business from Sales to Administration to Marketing and Services. Michael works with independent solutions providers in the technology industry as well as manufacturers, distributors, and key partners to establish best business practices and drive improved business processes that positively impact top- and bottom-line revenue strategies.

Michael has been on the Visual Edge senior staff team for 5-years prior assuming his new position and holds a degree in Business Administration and Management from Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. He lives in Boca Raton, FL with his wife Kelly.

ABOUT VISUAL EDGE INC.

Visual Edge Inc. specializes in managed IT services and security, cloud computing, and print/copy solutions for businesses across the U.S. including remote office locations. We offer a full line of office technology and services including 24/7 remote monitoring and administration of networks, service desk, and data backup and restore to improve business processes across a variety of industries. Plus, Visual Edge represents the industry's leading manufacturers of office technology allowing businesses to get equipment, supplies and service from a single source. Backed by more than 20-years of technology service and a national network of expert engineers, Visual Edge is uniquely positioned to support business technology needs. The company is headquartered in North Canton, OH, USA. For more information, visit www.visualedgeit.com.

For more information, press only:

Jen Arthur, National Marketing Manager, MITS

