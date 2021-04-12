 Visual Edge Announces National Launch of Visual Edge IT Managed IT Services | 12.04.21 | finanzen.ch
12.04.2021 21:02:00

Visual Edge Announces National Launch of Visual Edge IT Managed IT Services

CANTON, Ohio, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Visual Edge, Inc. announced the national launch of Visual Edge IT managed IT services as they continue their successful effort of expanding reach to a large cross section of the business community with an extremely broad selection of office technology products, services, and solutions.

"Throughout 2019 and 2020, Visual Edge has developed its go-to-market and customer support capabilities toward being a national IT managed services provider of business technology solutions and office products and services," said Austin Vanchieri, CEO, Visual Edge, Inc. "We have onboarded more than 5,000 new managed IT services customers and are excited to be able to provide these end-to-end technology solutions to more new clients. And as we continue support of our broad copier and printer offerings, we can augment existing customer programs with these new services. It's a very natural fit."

Visual Edge specializes in managed IT services, security, cloud computing, and print/copy solutions for businesses across the U.S. including remote office locations. Now more than 50,000 Visual Edge customers can depend on a full array of secure digital services and support beyond print including all their technology and telecom needs. The national launch of managed IT services also makes these business technology solutions readily available to existing and new clients from more than 80 Visual Edge IT sales and service locations across the U.S.

In preparation for the launch over the past 2 years, Visual Edge IT successfully brought together a national force of IT service technicians and IT sales professionals. Coupled with their network operations command center for pre- and post-sale client support, clients have access to local services and support with national reach to several hundred technology experts around the country. 

Visual Edge IT offers 24/7 remote monitoring and administration of networks, service desk, data backup and restore, and much more to improve business processes across a variety of industries. Visual Edge IT has earned status as a Microsoft Gold Partner, the most highly accredited partner achievement for best-in-class capability, which allows them to help customers modernize their infrastructure and migrate applications and data to the cloud.

As Visual Edge moves further into the Managed Services Provider (MSP) space, they are committed to the continued growth and excellence of their managed IT services program and to providing secure technology solutions to its clients.

For more information, visit www.visualedgeit.com.

For more information, press only:

Jen Arthur

National Marketing Manager, MITS

(317) 475-9519 x5013

jarthur@visualedgeit.com

Related Images

visual-edge-launches-managed-it.jpg
Visual Edge Launches Managed IT Services
Visual Edge IT | Secure Technology Solutions

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/visual-edge-announces-national-launch-of-visual-edge-it-managed-it-services-301266992.html

SOURCE Visual Edge IT

