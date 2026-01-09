Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’366 0.1%  SPI 18’417 0.1%  Dow 49’266 0.6%  DAX 25’209 0.3%  Euro 0.9314 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’969 1.1%  Gold 4’478 0.0%  Bitcoin 72’249 -0.6%  Dollar 0.7999 0.2%  Öl 62.5 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA994529Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882
Top News
Allianz-Aktie sinkt: Allianz holt Anthropic für KI an Bord
Tecan-Aktie schnellt hoch: Auftragseingang gibt Rückenwind für 2026
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Revolution Medicines-Aktie springt hoch: Merck & Co. plant wohl Milliardenübernahme
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Mittag
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Vistra Energy Aktie 34531961 / US92840M1027

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.01.2026 12:52:00

Vistra To Provide Over 2,600 MW Of Zero-Carbon Energy To Meta; VST Up Over 11% In Pre-Market

Vistra Energy
133.70 CHF 11.22%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Vistra Corporation (VST), an integrated retail electricity and power generator, said on Friday that it has inked a 20-year power purchase agreement to provide over 2,600 megawatts of zero-carbon energy from a combination of three different Vistra nuclear plants to support Meta Platforms, Inc.(META) operations.

Meta will purchase 2,176 MW of nuclear energy and capacity from the operating Perry and Davis-Besse plants in Ohio.

Meta will also buy 433 MW of incremental nuclear energy and capacity from equipment upgrades to increase generation output at the Perry, Davis-Besse, and Beaver Valley plants.

"Meta's purchases under the agreements will begin in late 2026, with additional capacity added to the grid through 2034, when the full 2,609 MW of power will be online," Vistra said.  

The electricity generated at the plants will continue to move to the grid for all electricity users.

VST was up by 11.56% at $168 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.