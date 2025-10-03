Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.10.2025 06:00:20

Vistra Gets FERC Approval For Acquisition Of Natural Gas Plants From Lotus Infrastructure Partners

(RTTNews) - Vistra (VST) announced that it has received regulatory approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for its previously announced acquisition of subsidiaries owning seven modern natural gas generation facilities from Lotus Infrastructure Partners. The transaction remains on track to close either this quarter or in the first quarter of 2026.

Vistra also noted that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR) has expired. The deal is still subject to approval by the New York Public Service Commission and other customary closing conditions.