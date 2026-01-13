Vistra Energy Aktie 34531961 / US92840M1027
13.01.2026 03:39:28
Vistra Announces Pricing Of Private Offering Of $2.25 Bln Of Senior Secured Notes
(RTTNews) - Vistra Corp. (VST) announced the pricing of a private offering of $2.25 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes, consisting of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2031 at a price to the public of 99.954% of their face value and $1.250 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2036 at a price to the public of 99.745% of their face value to qualified institutional buyers.
The 2031 Secured Notes will bear interest at the rate of 4.700% per annum and the 2036 Secured Notes will bear interest at the rate of 5.350% per annum.
The company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to fund a portion of the consideration for the previously announced acquisition by the Company of Cogentrix Energy , for general corporate purposes, including to repay existing indebtedness and/or to pay fees and expenses related to the Offering.
The offering is expected to close on January 22, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.
|
05.11.25
|Ausblick: Vistra Energy präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Vistra Energy stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.08.25
|Ausblick: Vistra Energy zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
23.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Vistra Energy informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Lam Research
NEU✅ Safran SA
NEU✅ HSBC Holdings
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Quanta Services Inc
❌ AENA
❌ Trane Technologies
