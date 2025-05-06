Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
06.05.2025 15:03:02

Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN): Mandatory notification of trade and disclosure of large shareholding

Vistin Pharma ASA
25.40 NOK 1.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Ferncliff Listed Dai AS has on 6 May 2025 sold 1,234,280 shares in Vistin Pharma ASA at NOK 22.50 per share.

Saga Pure ASA has on 6 May 2025 sold 700,000 shares in Vistin Pharma ASA at NOK 22.50 per share.

After the transaction Saga Pure ASA and Ferncliff Listed Dai AS has no holding of shares in Vistin Pharma ASA. Øystein Stray Spetalen and associated parties have a holding of 331,886 shares in Vistin Pharma ASA.

Saga Pure ASA and Ferncliff Listed Dai AS are closely associated with board member Øystein Stray Spetalen.
The ownerhip by Øystein Stray Spetalen and associated companies have after these transactions surpassed below ownership of 5%.

At the same time Intertrade Shipping AS, closely associated with Chairman Øyvin A. Brøymer, has purchased 1 934 280 shares, equal to the number of shares sold by Ferncliff Listed Dai AS and Saga Pure ASA, at a price of NOK 22.50 per share. After this transaction Intertrade Shipping AS holds a total number of 14 509 280 shares, equal to 32,72% of the shares in Vistin Pharma ASA.

Please see the attached notification forms.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


