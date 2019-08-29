Vistin Pharma ASA: Second quarter 2019 financial results

Oslo, Norway, 29 August 2019

Vistin Pharma ASA (Vistin Pharma, OSE: VISTIN) today announces the financial results for the second quarter of 2019, with an increase in revenue of 11%.

The revenues for the second quarter 2019 ended at NOK 60.8 million (Q2 2018: NOK 54.6 million).

The net profit ended at NOK 0.4 million (-12.3) in the second quarter 2019, which included an unrealised financial loss on oil derivatives of NOK 10.2 million for the period.

Vistin Pharma had cash of NOK 290.7 million as of 30 June 2019.

The second quarter conference call, which will be held today, 29 August, at 8am (CEST), will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Telephone conference:

Confirmation Code:........ 9184908

International Dial-In: ..... +44 (0) 2071 928000

Norway, Oslo................. 23960264

United States, New York. 16315107495

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/cvjpg4fj



The conference call will be held in Norwegian.

Please find the report for the second quarter 2019 enclosed. The report will also be made available on www.vistin.com .

*****

For further information, please contact:

Kjell-Erik Nordby

CEO

+47 91 36 42 80

kjell-erik.nordby@vistin.com

Gunnar Manum

CFO

+47 95 17 91 90

gunnar.manum@vistin.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.

















