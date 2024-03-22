Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’652 -0.4%  SPI 15’307 -0.5%  Dow 39’476 -0.8%  DAX 18’206 0.2%  Euro 0.9797 0.5%  EStoxx50 5’031 -0.4%  Gold 2’165 -0.7%  Bitcoin 56’497 -3.9%  Dollar 0.8978 0.0%  Öl 85.7 0.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Galderma133539272Reddit133254246Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343ABB1222171
Top News
KW 12: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
AMD-Aktie richtet sich auf KI aus: Analyst spricht Kaufempfehlung für "Mini-NVIDIA" aus
Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Ende des Freitagshandels zu
NYSE-Handel S&P 500 schlussendlich schwächer
Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite verbucht letztendlich Gewinne
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Vistin Pharma ASA Aktie [Valor: 27967483 / ISIN: NO0010734122]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.03.2024 21:59:28

Vistin Pharma ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

finanzen.net zero Vistin Pharma ASA-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Vistin Pharma ASA
22.10 NOK -1.78%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Pactum Vekst AS has on March 22, 2024 sold 527 960 shares in Vistin Pharma ASA at a price of NOK 22,10 per share. Espen W. Marcussen, Chair of the board in Pactum Vekst AS, is a primary insider and board member of Vistin Pharma ASA. Pactum Vekst AS is fully owned by Pactum AS. The shares in Vistin Pharma are sold to one of Pactum’s shareholders, as part of a share buy-back process in Pactum.

After the transaction, Pactum Vekst AS owns 2 991 773 shares in Vistin Pharma ASA.

Please see attached document in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Vistin Pharma ASA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vistin Pharma ASA