05.11.2019 16:45:00

Vistatec announce appointment of Michael J. Asquith to the global team

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industry experienced cross-cultural communications leader joins Vistatec as Global Solutions Executive.

Chicago based global content solutions practitioner, Michael J Asquith joins Vistatec as a Senior Executive, Global Solutions. Michael is an established thought-leader in the localization industry with experience in transglobal and cross-cultural work environments working in high-level management positions at Asia-based LSP's over the last decade.

He has contributed to the architecture of sophisticated and impactful "Localization Programs" for many successful global brands.

"Joining Vistatec is like joining a team of experienced all-stars in the industry. Meshing with teams so focused on providing an outstanding customer experience to some of the most innovative brands in the world, that also happen to be our actual clients, has made my transition seamless and easy. It has been extremely welcoming in every way," says Michael.

Having gained a wide range of skills through different roles in areas including Customer Centric Selling, Marketing, and Finance, Asquith will be looking after global accounts within Vistatec.

"It is inspiring to be joining Vistatec at this time; it is encouraging to work in an organization where our clients know they have a talented team of individuals across the globe to support their international objectives where even members of the executive management team stay regularly engaged. Vistatec excels at providing our customers with measurably impactful global content programs that deliver at every level."

Ultimately, he says, "this allows our clients' content development teams, in fast-paced environments, to be able to focus on the creativity and technicalities involved in the source language content regardless of the industry vertical or content type."

About Vistatec

We have been helping some of the world's most iconic brands to optimize their global commercial potential since 1997. Vistatec is one of the world's leading global content solutions providers. HQ in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in Mountain View, California, USA. To learn more about Vistatec, please visit: http://www.vistatec.com

Media Contact

Priscillia Charles
Communications Director
https://vistatec.com/
priscillia.charles@vistatec.com

 

SOURCE Vistatec

