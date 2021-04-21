 Vista Realty Partners Names New Regional Partners | 21.04.21 | finanzen.ch
21.04.2021 18:45:00

Vista Realty Partners Names New Regional Partners

ATLANTA, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Realty Partners ("VISTA"), the leading Atlanta-based real estate investment company, has appointed two regional partners to its expanding leadership team. The announcement marks the first phase of the group's Southeast expansion plan, with additional regions on the horizon.

Brett Gelsomino, formerly of ZOM, has partnered with VISTA founder & CEO Eduard de Guardiola, to open a new office in Florida. Gelsomino will oversee all operations of VISTA's new Florida office, including site selection, design, financing, development and construction management, asset management, and ultimately disposition throughout the State. Throughout his career, Brett has developed over 2,500 multifamily and senior living units across multiple markets, at a cost value of over $1 billion.

"VISTA is fortunate to bring on as a new regional partner for Florida, someone as experienced and knowledgeable about the Florida multifamily market as Brett Gelsomino. Brett's expertise will position VISTA to quickly establish itself as a successful development firm in this fast-growing State."

Eduard de Guardiola, Founder & CEO of Vista Realty Partners.

Michael Neyhart, former Director of Investments at VISTA has been promoted to Managing Director & Regional Partner. In his new role, Neyhart will oversee all operations of VISTA'S Multi-Family platform in the Atlanta office.

Michael's responsibilities will include site selection, architectural and engineering design, development, construction management, finance, asset management and disposition throughout the Georgia & Alabama region. During his tenure at VISTA, Michael has  played a central role in the acquisition and development of over 4,500 units, with a total capitalization exceeding $600 million.

"For the past eight years, Michael has worked side-by-side with me as we have successfully executed over 20 multi-family projects in Atlanta. He is a proven and skilled developer, rightly poised to assume his new leadership role."  - Eduard de Guardiola

About Vista
Founded in 2000, Vista is an Atlanta-based real estate investment company specializing in the operation and development of rental and for-sale multifamily housing throughout the Southeast. Vista's portfolio includes over 60 properties, totaling almost 13,000 units and over $1.4 billion in value. The company is currently focused on ground-up developments, but has extensive experience in acquiring assets at discounts to replacement that offer the opportunity to increase yields through the execution of a value-creation strategy. For additional information visit www.vistarp.com

Contact:Jessica Adams
Phone: 561.317.7512
Email: jessica@jsquaredgrp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vista-realty-partners-names-new-regional-partners-301274076.html

Inside

